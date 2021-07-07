Deepika Padukone in Rs 3K Velvet Hoodie And Joggers Dance to Twada Kutta Tommy

Actor Deepika Padukone wished her husband, actor Ranveer Singh on his 36th birthday with a goofy video. In the video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dancing to Twada Kutta Tommy, a viral mix by Yashraj Mukhate’s rap on Shehnaaz Gill’s viral dialogue in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the video is getting great traction, one cannot miss Deepika’s choice of outfit for the video. The actor slipped into a velvet crop top hoodie and joggers set from the fashion label Zara, which is worth Rs 3K.Also Read - Viral Video: Russian Girls Perform Bhangra on Punjabi Song, Perfect Moves Leaves People Impressed | Watch

Deepika can be seen wearing a velvet-textured sea-green crop top hoodie. The hoodie featured a metal zip in front and long sleeves. She teamed it with matching sea-green joggers. The high-waist trousers featured an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring and a wide-leg design. She glammed it with vintage sunglasses, gold chain, black and white Nike trainers. She left her hair open in a middle parting and went for minimal makeup. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Groove To Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta’ Mashup, It Will Make You Go ROFL

Sharing the video, she wished Ranveer and wrote, “But since it’s your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh” Also Read - Karan Johar Reunites With Jaya Bachchan And Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shabana Azmi Joins in - Full Cast Details

Check out Deepika and Ranveer’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

What’s the price of Deepika’s outfit?

The velvet cropped hoodie and jogging trousers are available at discount on Zara website. The set is available for 1,490 each, which is around Rs 2980.

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to share screen space in the upcoming film ’83. While Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika plays the role of his wife Romi Dev.

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s outfit?