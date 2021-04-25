Mumbai: Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra has recovered from coronavirus. He took to social media and shared that he has been tested negative twice. He also mentioned that he recovered fast from the novel coronavirus since he was already vaccinated and urged fans to get vaccinated as well. Malhotra shared a selfie wearing a mask and wrote, ”Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice… Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers. Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster. Vaccination is a must for everyone. Stay Safe. #covidnegative #vaccination #mask #safety #health” Also Read - Ace Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'Following All Safety Protocols'

Manish Malhotra was tested positive for coronavirus on April 17 and was in home isolation since then. Back then, the fashion designer wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Lovely Evening' With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Bollywood and the television industry hard. Several actors have been tested positive so far including Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others.

Meanwhile, India is facing probably the worst health crisis of all time as it is battling a second wave of Covid-19. For the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, India reported over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Currently, the country’s tally is at 1,69,60,172, with over 25 lakh active coronavirus cases. Apart from the rise in coronavirus cases, the lack of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders is becoming another big issue for people.