The popular fashion designer Sabyasachi was much in news recently for his genderfluid collection which raised eyebrows all over India. Although the world is moving towards a polarized world, it seems that India is not yet ready for all-things-inclusive. Bollywood’s favourite designer is known for his larger-than-life stunning trousseau, but there is more to it than meets the eye. Sabyasachi lehengas have always been every bride-to-be’s dream, however, the ace-designer has something more to offer on the same platform. If you are a big fan of Sabyasachi, then there are chances of you to like his beauty trends that he has been setting over the years. The couturier is bringing the forgotten beauty trends back in vogue. Also Read - 'Why Is A Guy Wearing Dress & Heels?': Sabyasachi's New Gender Fluid Collection Sparks Debate

Take a look at 4 beauty trends set by Sabyasachi over the years:

– The middle-parted bun: Remember Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone’s hairstyle hairdo from their wedding? Well thanks to the Bollywood divas, the middle-parted bun has become a go-to-hairstyle for most of the Indian brides. In rural India, you can often spot women with oil in their hair and with a sleek, middle-parted bun. Guess, Sabya took inspiration from there.

– Kajal, nude lip tint and small bindi: Kajal has been part of Indian heritage for many years, as pointed by Idiva.com, Sabyasachi brought back wearing heavy kajal back in trend, you follow the designer’s Instagram handle, then you can figure that Sabyasachi’s go-to-makeup look has a mix of heavily kohled eyes, small bindi and nude lips.

– Bringing Gajra back in vogue: Sabyasachi brought back the practice of wearing flowers (gajra) in practice by associating with designer Rohit Bal. Wearing a gajra used to be common practice back in the ’90s and early 2000s, but thanks to the designer you can now spot a few donning a mogra flower or red roses.

– Embracing the natural-pigmented skin: Sabyasachi is not a fan of rosy lips or masking the natural face with blush or going overboard with makeup. His models never opt for bright blush or pink lipstick. Natural is the new sexy for Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi has changed the way we see beauty. By bringing old beauty trends back in fashion, he has definitely changed the game.