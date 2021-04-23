Lucknow: Fashion designer Sadan Pande passed away on the morning of April 23 in Lucknow. He was suffering from the novel coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on the night of April 22.

Reportedly, the fashion designer’s condition deteriorated in the last couple of days. As per a report in the Times of India Sadan was initially isolated at his home in Delhi but later moved to Lucknow. The report cited a source claiming, “He could not even get his test done. He was isolated at his home in Delhi when he first had symptoms of COVID-19. In just a day or two, his condition worsened and he asked his family to move him to Lucknow. His family arranged a hospital and an ambulance for him and he reached Lucknow Thursday late at night. Friday morning we got to know that he passed away.”

Several people from the fashion fraternity expressed grief on social media following Sadan Pande’s sudden demise. Actor Rajniesh Duggall took to Instagram and wrote, ”Rest in peace my friend, you have left us too soon.”