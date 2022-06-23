It is not always just us who are inspired by a celebrity’s fashion style. They look up to each other and frequently wear the same outfit styled differently. Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez are both well-known celebrities and are the most recent actors to wear the identical ensemble but styled it differently.Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan Starrer Fails to Outperform Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Ticket Sales

Jacqueline Fernandez

The sunshine girl Jacquline Fernandez is busy in promoting her upcoming film is constantly on the go with her film promotions and releases. The actor is currently riding high on the success of her new film, Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeep. For the promotions, the diva was seen wearing ivory three-piece ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Ridhima Bhasin. The ensemble included a sheer floor-length jacket that gave a whole look proper Indo-Western Style. Jacqueline Fernandez paired it with straight pants with mirror-work embroidery and a diamond necklace in contrast. For glam picks,

the diva went with Sharp contour, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, Silique eyeliner, Sexy dark pink lip shade.

A look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s stunning ensemble:



Kiara Advani

On the other hand, beautiful Kiara Advani is preoccupied with promoting her upcoming film while also displaying her diverse fashion sense. Kiara’s most recent appearance is proof of this; she nailed the Indo-Western look at a recent promotional event, wearing an ivory three-piece ensemble. She wore a three-piece ensemble from the racks of Riddhima Bhasin that included a sheer floor-length jacket embellished with mirror-work embroidery and floral embellishments. She paired it with floor length pants and contrast green choker. Kiara tried out a matte make-up look, which she paired with a brown lip shade . Kiara’s arched middle-part hair tied back into a ponytail made her a sight to behold.

A look at Kiara Advani’s Magnificent style:

The best part about both diva’s looks was that they were created by the same designers, Ridhima Verma. The outfit had almost the same features but was styled differently. We loved how both Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez nailed this Indo Western look and made us drool over their impeccable fashion sense.

