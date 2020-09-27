Riding on the success of the first ever Digital India Couture Week, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has announced that the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week (LMIFW) Spring-Summer 2021 will take place in phygital format from October 14-18, 2020. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week: First-Ever Digital Season And Season-Fluid Edition To Be Held in October

The impressive line-up of designers at the event includes Varun Bahl, Tarun Tahiliani, Suneet Varma, Shivan & Narresh, Shantanu & Nikhil, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rina Dhaka, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Jain, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Namrata Joshipura, Geisha Designs, Dhi, Ashish Soni and Abhishek Gupta, among many others. Also Read - COVID-19 Forces Milan And Paris Fashion Weeks to go Digital

“We have 40 established and young designers, who are a part of this phygital showcase. This edition of the LMIFW is going to be eventful, as we have adapted to new technology. We are happy to have Lotus Make Up continue their partnership and welcome DLF Emporio/The Chanakya as our new collaborator, on board,” said FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Cancels Paris Fashion Week Tour Ahead Of Coronavirus Scare

In keeping with the Council’s aim to promote, support and encourage its members and the fashion industry, it has set up a physical MSA (Main Stage Area), ensuring strict safety protocols, wherein designers can shoot and create their content for the shows. “To this end the FDCI, a not for profit organisation has invested heavily — from creating the space and a team to shoot content along with high tech capabilities including VFX and CGI amongst other things for a complete and immersive experience. Designers are free to shoot at the facility or create their own content, thus giving them unparalled freedom and support to showcase their collections,” Sethi told IANS over a telephonic interview.

The FDCI is cutting no corners and sparing no cost to generate employment in a safe environment; every person who attends from models, to technicians, to designers, hair and makeup teams are allowed only on presentation of a negative COVID-19 test.

“I believe digital and phygital is a success in the new normal and that this is a great experience, something which is here to stay even post pandemic. I believe this format will be retained in addition to the physical shows as it is not only value enhancing but something which has been appreciated by all, those within and outside the industry,” adds Sethi who was recently appointed as advisor of The Khadi and Village industries Commission (KVIC)

The FDCI, has made a robust blueprint for the future, this includes a studio set up with screens and bespoke lighting, where designers are shooting their fashion films/videos. Alternatively, they can also shoot their own films. These pre-shot films will be streamed across various FDCI digital platforms — Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website. These will play according to a preset show schedule.

In keeping with the ethos, an online ‘Designer Showroom’, is being created, a dedicated space, where designers can upload their lookbooks and place orders, with their domestic and international buyers, through virtual meetings. This year, with many new additions, observing the success of the online edition of Designer Stockroom, the FDCI will open this B2C platform once again, for participating designers, after fashion week.