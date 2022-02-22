Why should the bride always have all the fun and attention? With changing times, it is certain that grooms are no less concerned with creating a good impression on their wedding day.Also Read - Sheetal Thakur Looks Resplendent as a Bride in a Red Lehenga, Chooda, Maang Tikka and a Million Dollar Smile

Gone are the days when only brides have a variety of choices to choose from for their D-day. In the new age world, there are a plethora of choices for a groom to access in terms of styles, fabrics, and sometimes even experimenting is easily viable for them. Grooms are the new show stoppers at the wedding, we're not only witnessing an increasing number of men bringing their A-game to weddings but we also adore how mindful they're becoming!

Here are some stylish options and tips for grooms to look their best at their wedding.

Floral Prints are getting Bigger and Better:

Floral is one trend that is timeless and you can never go wrong with it. What’s new in the floral family this season is that we’ll be seeing a lot of colour-blocked florals during wedding season. The best way to wear florals in your wedding outfits is to match the print with your partner. You would be delighted as to how much fun you can have by incorporating the same prints as the bride’s lehenga or saree into your sherwani, dhoti kurta, or even pyjamas for a festive occasion like the Sangeet, Mehendi, or Haldi. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Draws Fake Freckles on Her Face as She Goes to Berlin with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Whether it be basic light patterns in a variety of colourful hues or heavy floral embroidery, this style has been broadly accepted by men who have not been hesitant to embrace it.

Embroidery is the new normal:

This season we will see an old trend of intricate gold zardozi embroidery making a comeback, which lends an elegant touch to your outfit. Grooms can go for a simple chikankari embroidery on easy fabrics like cotton or could opt for a heavy multi-coloured zardosi embroidery for their wedding Sherwani.

Its Shimmer and Mirror all the way:

Mirror work always slays with grace, regardless of what clothing design you choose for your wedding. More grooms today are opting to wear mirror work suits. You can also pair light and airy mirror work kurtas with salwar bottoms. Along with the same trend, comes the trend of shimmer. Grooms can also choose to go all out and wear a sequined or metallic tuxedo for their wedding after-party.

An array of Colours:

Go wild with your outfit colour scheme in 2022. Grooms are expected to wear delicate pastel ensembles throughout the day and bold dramatic dark colours at night. Prepare to see more lilacs, blush pink, gold, and beige than ever before. This season, groom clothing will go toward brighter, more inviting colours that will elicit greater happiness like shades of red. Colour Blocking is also a big trend expected in 2022, the colour combos like yellow and blue, brown and maroon, green and red, gold and yellow will win everyone’s heart. Pair your pastels with bright loud colours like red and baby pink or light blue and deep blue. Grooms who would normally choose grey and black may now express themselves more freely with these colours!

It’s all about Manarkalis!

We live in a modern society where clothing is not only gender-neutral but also modern. Who said Anarkalis could only be worn by women? Anarkalis have a long history in our culture, having been worn by men from the maharajas through the Mughals and even the Peshwa. The trend that began with ladies is making a strong comeback for grooms. The prefix was altered since Manarkali is worn by males. Manarkalis are not only comfy, but they also have a regal and playful vibe about them. This fashionable and voguish Anarkali’s will not only steal your breath away but will also get you some fashion points on your wedding day, with fit to flare and a variety of jacket choices.

This groom fashion guide will give you a head start so get yourself the best wedding wear that will make you look dapper on your D-day.