People have started following a trend of wearing matching outfits with their kids and making a fashion statement. Talking about the trends, women and men have gone berserk over nightsuits. While watching celebrities making style statements in Bigg Boss houses with printed night suit sets, the audience has even added the same in their wardrobe. Not only this, many have stepped outside their house by wearing nightwear. Yes, even you can do the same if you know the right style hack.Also Read - Sanya Malhotra Looks Bossy & Fierce in A Bubble Gum Pink Cut-Out Pant Suit By Shivangi Jain

We recently got our hands on Bewakoof.com’s latest loungewear design that includes a set of printed shirt & shorts in rayon fabric. This cool lemon print is a perfect combination of comfort and fashion. When you want to look amazing with minimal effort, this will be your go-to piece. This easy-breezy nightwear comes in pyjamas too and is really a comfy pair. It has been added to our good night’s sleep staple. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Yellow Leather Bag is Worth Whopping 3 Lakhs, Check it Out

The brand offers various other cool and quirky designs, colours, patterns, making them not only comfortable but also snazzy. Nightwear sets are pretty versatile and allow us to mix and match and create our own style statement. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande’s Best Fashion Moments: Times When She Got More Than Her ‘2 Seconds of Fame’

The shirt can be worn with a pair of jeans! It’s cute and functional at both times. Don’t shy away from stepping out in your night suit, trust us it is the new trendsetter!

The below video can help you try the same night suit in a different style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Vaid (@kittkitta)

(Author is a wannabe product reviewer who enjoys writing on entertainment, beauty, food, fashion and travel)