Fashion Influencer, Masoom Minawala on Content Creators, Motherhood, Cannes 2023 And More| EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview, Masoom Minawala shared how did she land into the world of fashion and content creation. She also opens up about her this year's Cannes experience and was there any pressure as there were other content creators who made their awaiting debuts.

Masoom Minawala is a global influencer, an entrepreneur, and a content creator. She is one of the first entrants in the content creation industry and has over a decade of experience. The 29-year old has represented brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Bylgari, Estée Lauder, Samsung and has invested in bunch of startups. Masoom Minawala has an audience of 1.3 million followers and continues to captivate audience with her fashion, lifestyle and beauty content.

The fashion influencer had an exclusive interaction with India.com about her journey as a content creator. She talked about fashion, lifestyle, and her motherhood journey. The global creator also had her fourth Cannes appearance this year. Masoom spilled the beans on what goes behind and was there any comparison with other content creators who debuted this year at Cannes.

Masoom Minawala on Social Media Influencers

Talking about how and when she landed in this influencer world, Masoom said ”I was working as an Intern in French Connection, Calvin Klein and I was very young studying that time. I was 18 years old and that was the first time I came across the word ‘blog’ then. I had to write lengthy captions and paragraphs. After working, my first reaction was I want to become a fashion blogger” Who would know back then, that the 18 year old will actually become a global fashion icon in future.

She also answered how people feel about content creators and their work doesn’t require any sort of hardwork ”Yes, it is easy, but what is difficult is to continue posting and get brand deals month-on month, year-on-year. However, Instagram has now become an easy approach to become famous in a minute but what is difficult is to impact people or brands with your work. ”

Masoom Minawala on Embracing Motherhood

Masoom Minawala and her husband Shailin Mehta welcomed their first child in December 2022. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy, Zavi on social media. The influencer shared how much she is loving this beautiful chapter called motherhood in her life. She has all-planned and will continue working and taking care of her little one simultaneously. She said ”I me first, then I am a mom. I was very aware that what I was walking into and secondly I have a healthy baby and that is more than enough. So, me working or not after having a baby is irrelevant”

Masoom Minawala on Cannes Film Festival

Masoom Minawala represented India on a global platform, i.e the Cannes Film Festival for three consecutive years. This year it was the fourth time as the global creator dazzled at the red-carpet. Masoom’s journey at Cannes is an inspiration for every aspiring content creator/influencer in India.

This year, we could actually see many social media influencers like Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM who made their first-ever Cannes appearance. Asking Minawala about how she felt after so many influencers made their Cannes debut 2023 and was there any pressure for her to look the best ”Well, no pressure, there was only happiness. We all went for different reasons and it was a sense of comfort that there was actually someone I know in this city.”

Last year, TV star Helly Shah made her Cannes debut and opened up facing disappointment as only one designer approved to give her ensembles for the film festival. Speaking to Masoom, whether she faced something similar at any global event ”No, I haven’t faced this. The Indian fashion industry has been very supportive and extremely kind. I make sure whenever I am at a global event I wear Indian.”

Well, not just a content creator, but this global influencer has invested in bunch of startups and now is comping with a new venture. Masoom Minawala and marketing solutions agency Schbang have come together to combine their vast network, experience and global presence to prop up content creators. The fashion influencer has now partnered with Harshil Karia, co-founder of Schbang, who has been her mentor for twelve years. Talking about how this marketing agency can be a huge approach for content creators out there, Masoom said ”Digital Influencers are a buzz word today, but what really goes behind into building them into a sustainable business that what we do. When you have an opinion to share with the world, when you have the community that follows you on Internet, that can actually be converted into sustainable business and that what we do.”

