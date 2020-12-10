2020 has been a year full of crazy and bizarre fashion surprises. The latest one to add to the list is the famous Italian brand, Moschino. The brand unveiled bags that look like loaves of bread- Croissant and baguette. What’s even bizarre is its price- it is priced at USD 1,170 which is approximately Rs 86,098. The products are on Moschino’s website for buying, whereas the croissant bag costs £758 (Rs. 67,000 approx.) Also Read - Bizarre! Girl Applies Mehendi on Lips as 'Henna Lip Stain', Twitter Asks 'What's Wrong With White People?'

It is described as, “The maxi clutch comes in high-frequency printed baguette-shaped faux leather and gold-plated plate Moschino Made In Heaven. It is a high-frequency print, with gold plated Moschino label Made In Heaven in the centre. The clutch is a magnetic closure that comes with a lined interior.” Also Read - Thong Jeans Is The Latest Denim Fashion Trend And Twitter Is Further Ripping It Apart

Check out the bags:

Internet couldn’t help but laugh at the half-baked range of bags.

Check out a few of the reactions:

Just when 2020 was going from bad to worse, Moschino turn it around with a statement item everyone’s always wanted in their wardrobe.. A baguette bag 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aL0RSCfYJT — Matt Walker (@mattwalkerx) December 3, 2020

£758 to look like you’re holding a subway🤣🤣 is this a joke pic.twitter.com/9Fvk7Y4rIf — Leila (@omgitsleilaa) December 4, 2020

Shall I pay for rent or my moschino baguette clutch this month?? https://t.co/jzG08pE1xP — 조선 힘보 (@songnotseong) December 5, 2020

A user wrote, “I decided to treat myself to a new Moschino’s baguette clutch bag; but half-way home got bit hungry.”

I decided to treat myself to a new Moschino’s baguette clutch bag 😂😂 but half way home got bit hungry 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hOP7IzdtwK — Aleksandra Freeman (@AleksandraFree2) December 3, 2020

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

Moschini showcased these two bizarre-looking bags in Milan as part of their Autumn Winter 2020 collection. Their collection was inspired by the French Revolution and infamous queen Marie Antoinette.

Would you add these bags to your wardrobe?