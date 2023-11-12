Home

Fashion Rewind: Sushmita Sen Reuses Her Koffee With Karan Saree at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali Bash 2023

Sushmita Sen turned heads at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party as she recycled her saree which she had worn on Koffee With Karan.

Bollywood appears to be embracing a trend of recycling outfits. First, Alia Bhatt, showcased her wedding attire at the National Awards Ceremony, followed by the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, dazzling in recycled lehengas. The latest addition to this trend is Sushmita Sen, who garnered attention at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party by reusing a saree she had previously worn on Koffee With Karan.

The former Miss Universe made a stylish entry at the star-studded Diwali bash. For the occasion, the actress was all decked up in a sheer gold drape saree adorned with a dazzling silver border. By choosing it to wear again, Sushmita conveyed a strong message about how important it is to be sustainable in fashion. She originally paired it with the halter-neck blouse, but for the festive occasion, she opted for a full-sleeve matching blouse. She complemented her look with a classy pendant and statement ring. With an open hairdo and subtle glam, Sushmita graced the appearance at the Diwali Bash.

A paparazzo shared a video of Sushmita Sen arriving with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renne at the party on Instagram.

This time, it wasn’t just Sushmita making a fashion statement. It was about her wearing the same saree from Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 1, where she appeared with Sanjay Dutt. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in two super-hit web shows Taali and Aarya and was lauded for her stellar performance. The new season of Aarya 3 has yet again managed to win audiences’ hearts.

