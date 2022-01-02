All Indians desire to owe a pashmina shawl. Pashmina shawls are adorned with elegance, artistic beauty and great warmth. Along with this, the pashmina shawl is a classic Indian traditional dress with handcraft embroideries. With the onset of the winter season, a lot of us desire to have it in our wardrobe. But due to its high price and duplicate products in the market, the task is difficult. Fret not, we have you covered.Also Read - Don't Want to Over Dress For New Year Eve? Check Out These 5 Simple Yet Cool Outfit Ideas

So, to help you out, Nishant Malhotra, Founder, Weaverstory shares five tips to keep in mind while buying Pashmina shawls this winter! Also Read - Fashion Tips For Grooms-to-be: Elevate Your Style by Trying Out These 5 Cool Looks

100 per cent Cashmere: Pashmina shawls are made of cashmere, the wool of Himalayan goats, and so always make sure to check or inquire about what the shawl is made of. All authentic Pashmina shawls are made of 100 per cent cashmere, and authentic sellers are also aware and particular about the same. Also Read - Winter Is Here: 5 Must-Have For A Cozy and Safe Morning Walk

Fibre Diameter: Authentic pashmina fabric will have fibres just about 15 -19 microns in diameter, making them thinner than human hair. That low micron count is what makes Pashmina shawls feel light and soft, yet luxurious. So, checking the fibres before buying one is a must.

Uneven Weave: Cashmere wool is extremely delicate, because of which it can only be spun by hand. As such, authentic Pashmina shawls will always have irregularities in the weave, making them uneven in places, which won’t be there in machine-woven fakes. That painstakingly exquisite handwork is what makes them so expensive as well.

Check for Static Electricity: By rubbing the fabric with your hands, you’ll be able to check if it is made from authentic animal wool fibres or not. Synthetic fabrics create a lot of static electricity when rubbed together, causing the hair on your body to stand on end.

Check The Label: As a rule of thumb, all authentic Pashmina shawls will carry a label calling out the make and composition proudly. But real Pashminas will always have the tag stitched onto the hem because it cannot be glued or stuck onto the fabric. Forget spoiling its luxuriousness; glue doesn’t hold on to cashmere wool for long. So, if there’s one stuck on a shawl, it’s a fake.

You can also perform other tests to determine the authenticity of a pashmina shawl, such as a single-thread burn test or pilling inspection. But these are the five essential things to look for when purchasing a Pashmina shawl, so you may be the proud owner of an authentic and elegant Pashmina shawl!

(With inputs from IANS)