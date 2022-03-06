Saree has now become more than just Indian authentic wear. To nail the perfect and unique look, experimentation with saree has led to new quirky trends and has refreshed the look of this authentic Indian wear.Also Read - Fashion Tips: Here Are 4 Fresh Ways to Style a Polo T-Shirt

In this article, let’s look at some quirky and fun ways to wear a saree if you want to stand out in the crowd. Also Read - 5 Easy Laundry Tips on How to Take Care of Luxurious Embroidered Clothes

Combine saree with a belt

Belt saree is a lot in trend these days. All you have to do is, drape your saree in a usual way and add a belt that clinches to your pallu at the waist. You can also replace the belt with a Kamar bandh to have a more traditional look. Also Read - A Go-to Style Guide for The Groom-to-be!

Dhoti Style

This is another saree style that is getting popular for its one-of-a-kind look. What makes it different from the normal saree is that it has a dhoti type of loom at the bottom, and you are required to wear a legging inside instead of a petticoat.

Mermaid style saree

This is an exquisite style of draping a saree that spreads out the lower part of the pleats, looking like a mermaid’s tail. This saree looks like it requires a lot of effort, but all it needs is just a few extra tucks and pleats.

Pant style saree

This saree style not only looks very glamorous but is also very comfortable. It’s a perfect fit for the wedding season if you wish to stand out from the crowd!

Front Pallu style

We take pallu from back to front in this saree style instead of usual. This pallu style looks unique without compromising the authenticity of the saree.

Lehenga Style Saree

This evergreen style is never out of trend and always looks charming. Having a saree saves you from the hassle of buying a new lehenga, as you can very effortlessly drape a saree like a lehenga.

Try these stunning saree styles to give the authentic outfit a unique touch and nail the look!

Styling saree with brooch

If you want to bring your best foot forward in styling, take a little different road. Get a chic brooch and pin it up on the pallu to look elegant.

(Authored article by Mrs. Neha Sahu, Founder, The Haelli)