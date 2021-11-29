Fashion Tips For Men: The ongoing wedding season might put you in a fix on how to go about dressing up and styling. We have you covered. Here’s how you can style from a bachelor party to a house party.Also Read - 5 Glam Outfit Ideas for Indian Bridesmaids For Every Wedding Ceremony

When the situation calls for it, experimenting with clothing can be enjoyable. There are a multitude of options available, including stripes, patterns, florals, and formals. We understand how difficult it can be to figure out what to dress to a bachelor party. Also Read - Are You The Next Bride-To-Be? Look Out For Your Intimate Hygiene And Not Just Wedding Outfit

So, here are a few tips to help you choose different types of cool and quirky bachelor party looks:- Also Read - Step by Step Skincare Routine For Day And Night During Winters, Thank Us Later!

The Pool Party

Bring a touch of cool to the party and make the most of it with a printed casual and comfortable look. When paired with a co-ord set, a pair of simple casual mules/slides will set the tone. Leave a few buttons open, add a few extra accessories, including bracelets, rings, and sunglasses, to complete the outfit.

The Cocktail Party

Your cocktail look should be elegant; a button-up collared black shirt will suffice, add and an old-fashioned drink to help you get in the mood. To increase your style, layer it with a jacket/blazer and trow on some dress shoes (oxford shoes add charm). A formal watch and ring go far.

House Party

What could be better than showing up to a bachelor’s house party in your favourite t-shirt? T-shirts are the easiest item to wear. In most circumstances, jeans in contrasting or similar colours are a good option. They can also be worn with bomber jackets, denim jackets, or cardigans, depending on the occasion. Tees pair well with a wide range of footwear, from sneakers to leather boots and everything in between.

(With inputs from IANS)