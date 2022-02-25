A classic white shirt will always be the number one most versatile piece of clothing in a man’s closet. But, do you know what the second best thing is? It is the classic polo t-shirt, which is one of the most loved choice, be it in casual, formal, or active-wear. Its versatility is unmatched. The timeless charm it brings to the table with its distinctive colors, buttons and collar is what makes it a wardrobe staple for men.Also Read - Malaika Arora Steals the Spotlight in a Sheer Embellished Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs at Farhan- Shibani's Wedding Bash

Similarly, it's extremely fluid nature allows it to be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion. All you need to do is pair it up with the right pieces of clothing and accessories for an uber-chic look that never fails to impress.

Now, if you are someone who is not much accustomed to the whole styling thing, and is confused about how to pair up the right pieces and put together the coolest outfit, you may check out the following list of fresh ways to style a Polo t-shirt, and amp up your styling game like a pro:

The Sleek Look with Chinos

If you are looking for something between smart casual and semi-formal for your office parties or casual gatherings, you can always go for a polo t-shirt and team it up with a pair of chinos. Tuck in your t-shirt to make it look sleek and polished, and complete it with a pair of black shoes, loafers or sneakers to give off a relaxed vibe.

The Summer-Proof Look with Shorts

A Polo t-shirt is a summer must-have, and so are shorts. Team up these two items, and get your coolest outfit to chill in during the hottest days of the year. You can pick any pair of shorts available in the wide variety of materials from chinos to denim, and wear it with your favorite polo t-shirt in monochrome colors, and this simple yet highly comfortable ensemble will never let you down.

The Go-Getter Look with a Blazer

A polo t-shirt and a blazer is a killer combo to nail everything from casual workdays to brunch dates with girlfriend, or just friends. To make it a more fun and casual, you can wear a polo t-shirt in fun bright colors. If you are attending a formal event, suit up in a dark color, and replace your under-shirt with a black or white polo t-shirt, and there you have the go-getter look.

The Classic Polo Look with Jeans

Now, who does not know about the classic combination of polo t-shirt and jeans. It is a classic combo and one can never go wrong with this one. Denims can make any outfit the most comfortable one, while giving off the relaxed and casual vibe to the max. However, the catch is to make sure that your jeans are tidy and tailored to avoid looking unattended. After all, looking sharp at all times should be a priority to keep your swag quotient intact.

And it is not even half of all the potential a polo t-shirt possesses as a wardrobe staple. This classic piece of garment is a timeless hit in the menswear space, and there are much more ways out there to style a polo t-shirt, which you can implement into your outfit by adding your own unique style, wardrobe and requirements.

(Authored article by Sakshi Shrivastava – Senior Fashion Designer – DaMENSCH)