When it comes to dressing up, the right pair of accessories help you look spectacular and different. These days, one of the most trending jewelleries is choker necklace. Ladies are crazy for it. Bollywood divas used to don it in the 90s and the trend has re-surged now. Whether it is a night party, an outing, or a beach day, choker necklace can fit anywhere. They come in almost every style including traditional, boho-inspired, edgy, one with pendents or pearls, and then there comes the one for the minimalists. Also Read - Thinking How to Wear a Traditional Choker? These Bollywood Celebs Can Tell You That

There are various ways of styling it. The most important thing to keep in mind while picking up a choker necklace is the outfit. Here are certain ways in which you can flaunt this jewellery. Also Read - Made in China Promotions: Mouni Roy Stuns Her Fans in Gorgeous Pink Lehenga And Silver Choker as She Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Abs

For a cool beach vibe, you can pick a leather pearl choker or can go for the one with crochet details. This will give you a bohemian look this summer. On a sunny day, what can be better to wear than a bikini and pair it with lace beach cover-up. Also, acceseroise with a minimalisti string chocker that has a pearl on it or with a beaded one.

For a mishmash but attractive look, you can opt for a casual white or denim shirt and pair it with ultra-long pear necklace that can be layered and Karma pendant necklaces. This is called a weekend style and it is a creative and stunning way to look appealing.

When it comes to getting a classic look, nothing can be better than pearls. For a party or a wedding, you can opt for your favourite gemstone and grab all the attention. This will give you a traditional and yet modern look.