A date can leave you excited and nervous at the same time. You feel thrilled and happy to meet your date and get to know him but at the same time you stress yourself by thinking about what to wear and how to look your best on the occasion to impress the other person. Your outfit plays an important role in making heads turn and throw an everlasting impression. It can either make you look flattering or can lead to a major disappointment. So, you should be picky when it comes to choosing the right dress for your date night. Here, we tell you what to keep in mind while buying a dress for the day and how to style it for a sophisticated and gorgeous look.

First Date

Everyone wants to look their best and make a good impression on the first date. And, that makes you feel anxious. One of the best tips to pull off a successful first date outfit is to look for something polished, feminine, and sophisticated. Instead of trying to look sexy, you should focus on appearing elegant. Do not opt for a too-tight dress as you don't want to give any wrong signal. A simple and classic fit and flare dress paired with a pair of stilettos can be perfect for a date night. You can also pick a stylish skirt, a top, and pair them with a pair of medium-high heels. Look for outfits with a soft and light tone.

Movie Date

While heading for a movie date, you need to keep your outfit, a bit subtle and cool. To look good naturally, you should pick an outfit that's comfortable and yet stunning. You can go for a straight pant and a gorgeous top or can pick a palazzo pant and pair it with a stylish top. Finish off your look with a pair of block heels. Avoid wearing fussy dresses or skirts.

Dinner Date

Dinner dates are romantic and sophisticated. If you are going for a dinner date, you should make sure, your dress is a classic example of class and style. Keep your style comfortable and elegant. Pick a knee-length dress with some lovely work or pattern on its hem. Keep your look minimal but impressive. Opt for light jewellery, a pair of heels, a small and a sleek clutch. Do not wear anything too revealing as it will turn out to be a complete off.