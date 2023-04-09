Home

10 Must-Have Ethnic Attires That Every Women Should Have in Her Desi Indian Wardrobe

Here's a handy list of basic pieces that every woman can incorporate into her Desi wardrobe.

The art of crafting the perfect look for any special occasion is a challenge that every woman understands all too well. While many may make it appear effortless, the truth is that achieving the ideal aesthetic requires a meticulous blend of various elements. For the discerning fashionista, the allure of ethnic wear is undeniable, and there’s no denying that Indian attire has a unique charm that can make any woman feel like a queen. From the right jewellery and makeup to the perfect pair of heels and accessories, every detail counts when it comes to creating a standout look. But projecting a desi-girl vibe doesn’t have to be an expensive affair. With a few key wardrobe essentials and a bit of creativity, any woman can mix and match her way to an effortlessly chic style that reflects her individuality and mood.

So, whether you’re dressing up for a grand celebration or simply embracing your desi roots in everyday life, here’s a handy list of basic pieces that every woman can incorporate into her wardrobe without breaking the bank, shared, Surabhi Batra, VP, Business, Snapdeal

A Statement Saree: A statement saree is the ideal way to easily add glitz to any occasion and is a must-have for every Indian woman’s wardrobe. It is a long piece of fabric that is draped over the body and comes in various fabrics and designs. Every girl has worn sarees for years by rummaging through her mother’s wardrobe whenever the occasion arises. Given the unmistakable attractiveness of a woman wearing a Rangita saree, one needs to choose their own special saree from the extensive selection offered online. Even if they don’t wear a saree frequently, keeping one on hand is a smart move. It is a versatile garment that can be worn on formal occasions as well as casual events. It can be draped in various ways to create different styles and looks and to take it up a notch, it can be paired with a V-neck, long-sleeve, or sleeveless blouse.

The Quintessential Anarkali Suit: An Anarkali suit is a long, flowing, frock-style Indian dress that consists of a fitted bodice, which is both elegant and perfect for festive parties or wedding events. They come in a variety of styles, including floor-length suits, jacket-style suits, gown-style suits, and layered suits. The best part is-any of these styles will look great on any body type. One can carry an embroidered clutch while donning a floor-length Rangita Anarkali outfit or rock an evening party while wearing high heels. Women can dress up in Anarkali kurtas for informal occasions as well by pairing them with leggings, denim, or a skirt.

Palazzo Pants: Palazzo pants are trendy pieces of wide-leg trousers that women can wear for parties and casual functions. These loose-fitting pants are characterised by their flowing and billowy silhouette that flares out from the waist to the ankle. Palazzo pants are often made from lightweight and breathable fabrics, such as silk or chiffon, or cotton, which make them comfortable to wear in warm weather. They are very stylish and comfortable and go well with t-shirts, kurtas, and crop tops.

An Alluring Chikankari Suit: For women who like to incorporate a lot of ethnic clothing into their everyday attire, investing in a gorgeous Rangita Chikankari suit with tasteful embroidery is a must. This essential piece of clothing comes in a variety of cuts, including straight-cut, patiala, and the cult-favourite Anarkali. For a more glam look, they can pair this suit with some big earrings or can pair their Chikankari kurta with jeans if they want to go for an Indian and Western fusion look.

A Classic Kurti: A kurti/kurta is a tunic-style top that is a popular attire choice for women in India. It is a long shirt or tunic that can be worn with leggings, jeans, or a flowing skirt. Kurtis is made from a variety of fabrics, ranging from cotton and silk to georgette and chiffon, and can be embellished with embroidery, beads, and sequins. They are available in a range of styles, from casual to formal, and are popular among women of all ages. Rangita Kurtis are comfortable and versatile, making them a staple in all Indian women’s wardrobes.

A Colourful Dupatta: A dupatta is a long scarf that is typically worn with Indian attires like suits, lehengas, or salwar kameez. It may be draped in many ways to create distinct styling options. Women have a choice between phulkari, Banarasi, Kutchi, or Kantha dupattas to choose from. They might choose one with a lot of embroidery and wear it with a simple kameez or kurta. To create a distinctive style, they can even play around with the dupatta’s patterns and colours.

Gorgeous Jhumka Earrings: Jhumkas are traditional Indian earrings that have been worn for centuries and are usually made of metal, gold or silver. They are characterised by their bell-shaped design and long, hanging chains that sway with the wearer’s movements. They come in various sizes and often feature intricate designs and embellishments such as beads, pearls, or precious stones that can be worn with any ethnic outfit. These earrings are timeless pieces of jewellery that symbolise Indian culture and heritage. They are also gaining popularity worldwide, with many designers incorporating jhumka-inspired designs into their collections.

Beautiful Bangle Set: Bangles are circular bracelets that are a traditional Indian accessory that is often worn in sets on the wrists. They come in various materials such as metal, glass, and plastic and can be worn with any ethnic outfit. In Indian culture, bangles hold great significance and are worn as part of traditional attire for special occasions such as weddings and festivals. Bangles are often worn on the wrists, but they can also be worn higher up on the arm, creating a stylish and eye-catching look. Overall, bangles are a timeless and versatile accessory that can add a touch of elegance and glamour to any outfit.

The Traditional Lehenga Choli: A lehenga choli is a traditional Indian outfit worn by women on special occasions such as weddings and festivals. It consists of three parts- a long skirt or lehenga, a blouse or choli, and a dupatta or scarf. It is usually worn on special occasions such as weddings and festivals. The Indian lehenga choli is a traditional outfit worn by women for formal occasions and weddings. It consists of three parts – a long skirt or lehenga, a blouse or choli, and a dupatta or scarf. The lehenga is usually made of silk or other rich fabrics, and adorned with intricate embroidery or embellishments. The choli, on the other hand, can be either full-sleeved, sleeveless, or backless and is often made of a contrasting fabric to the lehenga. The dupatta is draped over the head or shoulders, adding an elegant touch to the overall look.

Flamboyant Jutti: Jutti is a traditional Indian footwear that has been worn in India for centuries. The magic of sparkling, flamboyant varieties of the Kolapuri juttis completes a traditional look. Juttis are handmade shoes, typically made from leather or silk and embroidered with intricate designs and patterns. They are known for their unique pointed-toe design and come in a variety of colors and styles. Juttis were originally worn by royalty and nobility, but over time they became a popular choice for people of all classes. Today, juttis are worn on a variety of occasions, including weddings, festivals, and other special events. They are not only fashionable but also comfortable and durable, making them a popular choice for everyday wear as well.

