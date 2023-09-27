Home

3 Maternity Looks of Rubina Dilaik That Has All Moms-To-Be Taking Notes

Want to look radiant, fashionable and stay comfortable while you are embracing your mom-to-be journey? Take cues from the famous actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik Maternity Looks

After months of speculation, Rubina Dilaik confirmed her pregnancy recently on her social media post. Parents-to-be are thrilled and elated as they enter the new phase of their life. Meanwhile, the popular actress and mom-to-be, has been setting major fashion goals with her stunning maternity outfits. From flowy maxi dresses to stylish jumpsuits, she knows how to rock her baby bump with grace and style. Her fashion choices have inspired many moms-to-be to experiment with their own maternity wardrobe. Whether it’s a casual day out or a glamorous event, Rubina’s outfits are always on point, making all the moms-to-be take notes and feel confident during their pregnancy journey.

Here are some of our top picks from Rubina Dilaik’s maternity looks

Black Bodycon Jumpsuit:

Rocking an all-black look, Rubina Dilaik looked absolutely stunning in a black bodycon jumpsuit that showcased her adorable baby bump. She teamed her jumpsuit with a long leather sleeveless jacket that added the right touch of edge to her figure-hugging silhouette that highlighted her curves. For accessories, She went with a charm bracelet and feather-styled dangler earrings. She rocked the whole look with confidence. It’s no wonder that her outfit had everyone taking notice and admiring her maternity style.

Lilac Chikankari Kurta:



Looking absolutely radiant in chikankari suit set, Rubina was proudly showing off her adorable baby bump. The intricate embroidery and delicate details of the suit beautifully accentuated her pregnancy glow. It’s wonderful to see her embracing her journey to motherhood with such grace and style. She truly knows how to rock ethnic wear and celebrate her baby bump at the same time! She accessorised her look with silver oxidized bangles and a ring. For her hair, she went with open tresses and soft loose curls. For her makeup, she went with a natural and dewy base, a touch of pink stain on her lips, and well-done eyebrows.

Blue Halter Neck Dress:



To celebrate and embrace the new journey of their life, parents-to-be headed to L.A for their babymoon. Rubina dropped some swoon-worthy pictures of herself and her hubby Abhinav Shukla from the vacation. Rubina opted for a body-hugging blue halter dress that flaunted her baby bump. The halter dress also featured flowy silhouettes on either side that looked unique and fashionably forward. For her hair, she went with a sleek ponytail and natural makeup. For her footwear, she went with stylish and comfortable white crocs that were well in sync with her white sunglasses.

Do let us know which look of Rubina you liked the most.

