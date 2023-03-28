Home

4 Easy And Effective Tips To Accessorise Your Outfit Like a Pro

From minimal chic pieces to eye-catching chunky jewellery, accessories are a paramount part of an outfit! Here's how to style it right

How To Accessorise Like A pro

When it comes to expressing your personality and your style, accessorising play a big role. Not only can it uplift a dull outfit but also pull the entire ensemble together. Accessorising is as important as your outfit as it can literally make or break your look depending on how you style it.

Here’s listing a few ways to accessorise your outfit in a way that accentuates your personal style.

Keep it simple: Always remember that less is more, instead of stacking too many pieces together, keep it minimal and classy! Start by wearing two or more bold pieces together, remember too many pieces can overwhelm your look and make it look shabby. Consider the colour: The right combination of colours can really elevate your outfit, For example: if you are wearing a blue ensemble, a tan or yellow bag can literally spark your outfit and similarly for a monochromatic look, a pop of colour say a neon bag or red bag can also be a great addition to enliven your look. If you are not which color to pair with what, refer the colour wheel chart and pick the contrasting color that is on the opposite ends of the wheel. Keep your body frame in mind: Just like certain outfits work well with certain body shapes similarly, accessories can also look different on various body frames. For example – if you have a small torso, go for a wide buckle belt. Someone with a circular face shape should opt for long earrings to make their face look elongated. Textures and accessories: When pairing accessories with your outfit, keep the textures in mind. For example, if you are wearing a linen or cotton fabric, metals and oxidised jewellery can work well. Similarly, for sequin dresses, sapphires and diamonds would work well. Hope these ideas help you in accessorising like a pro!

Follow this space for more fashion-related content. Happy styling 🙂

