4 Easy And Effective Ways To Style A Slip Dress For That Voila Look!

If you are looking for styling ideas to give your slip dress a chic makeover and have multiple outfit options, then read down below!

From Marylyn Monroe, and Kate Moss to Angelina Jolie, a slip dress is one such piece that we have seen all the actors wearing and styling like a pro. Slip dresses are timeless editions to any wardrobe; the simple and classic silhouette is elegant and can be styled in multiple ways!

The endless options created through a slip dress are never disappointing and with each new outfit option, you are bound to look stylish and chic.

Here’s listing down a few outfit ideas on how to style a black slip dress:

Smart Casuals: What better way to style a dress than doing a complete makeover to the aesthetic? This Outfit can take the look from night to day by layering a shirt over it. To accessorise the look, simply add white sneakers and a cross-body bag, and voila now your night-out outfit is all set for office wear! Formal Look: Whether you are heading for a meeting or an event, wearing a staple blazer over the slip-on can be a great way to dress up the outfit. To accentuate the outfit, you can also cinch the waist and accessorise it with work-appropriate footwear and a tote bag. Casual Look: For a Parisian-inspired look, simply layer your slip dress over a white t-shirt and pair it with white sneakers or strappy sandals. This look is perfect for a casual meet-up with friends or while you are running errands. The contrast in the fabric of the silk dress and cotton t-shirt will ensure you do daily chores but in style. Indo-western Look: To give an Indian twist to your silk dress, simply wear your silk dress with distressed denim or a pair of leggings, to elevate the ensemble, add oxidised jewellery and juttis, and voila! There is a complete makeover to your sexy slip dress

Hope you like these styling ideas. Do let us know which one was your favourite. Happy Styling!

