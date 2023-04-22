4 Easy Ways To Drape A Dupatta For That Voila Look
Wearing a dupatta is all about adding glamour and panache to your fashion statement. Here are few ways of draping your dupatta for that graceful look.
4 Easy Ways To Drape A Dupatta: Draping your dupatta in the traditional way can get boring and monotonous. Experimenting with your look by making some alterations can create an entirely unique style statement. The best part is that you can repeat the same outfit multiple times, but it would appear different each time with a slight variation.
Here’s listing a few ways of draping your dupatta in different ways –
- Punjabi Style Drape: Add a punjabi touch to your dupatta by taking corners of both the ends of front and back and tie them together and pin them on one shoulder. The dupatta would give a U shape from front and back. This draping style can look amazingly well with patiala suits and shararas. To amp up the look, you can also add a belt to accentuate this look.
- One-side draping style: A great way of draping you dupatta in a OG way is by simple pinning the centre of dupatta on one shoulder and leave the end hanging on your arm and the other side can be tucked from backward to the front corner of your waist. This drapping looks the best on light weight fabrics and adds grace to your ethnic wear.
- Off-shoulder draping: For all those who like fusion wear, this draping style is for you. Simply take the dupatta and wrap it around your shoulders and put the ends at the front and then simply pin it up like how you would pin a shirt. Now from both the sides of the shoulder, drop the dupatta a bit to give it an off shoulder look. This style would look the best with a plunge neckline or an off-shoulder bralette . To amp up the outfit, you can also add a bel to cinch the waist.
Simply take both ends of your dupatta and secure it with win and simply place it at the centre of your neck like a broach. Now, the remaining piece left on shoulders should be pinned with piece at the backside of your dupatta. Leave ample amount of space between the back side of the dupatta and fabric on the shoulder so you can easily pass you arms under it and viola! Now you dupatta has turned into a cape.
Let us know which style did you like the most! Happy Styling.
