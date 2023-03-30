Home

4 Must Have Work Wear Pants Ft. ZARA

Some things to consider while choosing your work wear pants is that they are professional, tailored and also comfortable. As a general rule of thumb, while dressing for work, avoid wearing something that is too ribbed or relaxed.

In the fashion world full of distressed, skinny and mom jeans, work wear pants would remain the most sharp and classic of all times. One of the best things about work wear pants is that they are a lot of varieties to choose from. From any array of materials to a plethora of colours like blue, beige, black and white, options are unlimited and tremendous.

Here’s listing some of our favourite picks from Zara

Beige High Waist Pants :



These pants have a super high waist fit with seam details on front and back. It comes with an inside button and metal hook fastening that gives a much defined waist. The material of these pants is super comfortable and can be worn for elongated hours.

How to Style:

The best way to style these pants are by clubbing with spectrum of neutrals, for example, an off white shirt, a tan brown top, a navy blue top, grey top or salmon pink top.

How to Accessorise:

A tan brown bag, footwear and watch would work the best

Gold hoops and golden watch can accentuate the entire ensemble

Navy Blue Pants :





Another beautiful colour to add in your work wear wardrobe is navy blue pants. This colour is classic and elegant and can be clubbed with many different hues to form versatile looks. The pant is super high waist and comes with front welt pockets and high rise zip fly that makes it comfortable to be worn for extended time.

How to style:

You can style these pants with white, black, pink, apricot and beige and yellow colours

How to Accessorise:

Accessories such as bag, footwear and belt can be adorned in colours like tan, white, black and yellow.

Minimal jewellery like pearl and gold tones would be the best fit.

Black High Waist Pants



We all know one can never go wrong with black, particularly, these pants would look best with every colour and any style. You can take these pants from work wear to party with just a swap in style. The pants comes with high rise waist and broad matching linen belt, not only does it make you look more put together but also the broad belt and high rise fly gives you the room to breathe and also helps in hiding those little tummy rolls 😉

How to style :

Almost any color can work well with these pants.

Cropped jackets and shirt, body-con long sleeved top or shirts that can be tucked in would work the best. Basically you need to create a balance in the outfit and that can be done by wearing anything fitted for top-wear.

How to accessorise:

Since the belt comes with a matching belt, sandwich fashion technique could be the best bet. All you have to do is match your top-wear color with that of your footwear; this would make you look more put-together and effortlessly chic.

White High Waist Pants:



White color trouser is another functional hue that can be added in your work-wear wardrobe. It looks neat, professional and also makes you look all the more elegant. These pants comes with a similar linen broad belt and high-rise waist. The fabric material comprises 76% polyester, 17% viscose and 7% elastane, which makes it cozy and convenient.

How to style :

Shades that would look flattering with white pants for office are off white, beige, black, green, blue, olive, grey , rose gold and wine.

Anything fitted and tucked in that would balance out the look would work the best.

How to accessorise:

Golden tone hoops and watch, minimal pearl jewellery would pull out the entire look.

Shades of brown and tan in accessorise can tie the whole look together.

Do try these tips and gives these pants a try to elevate your work wear wardrobe. Happy Styling

