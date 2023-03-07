4 Power Outfits to Unleash the Girl Boss Within You ft. Myntra
8th March, Women's Day is here ladies! Its time to feel your power and embrace your femineity and celebrate it! So get up and wear your power on quite literally through these 4 power dresses
Women’s day is just round the corner and it is the time to feel your power and wear confidence on your sleeves- quite literally!
In the era when power dressing was born, it was all about women being seen equal to men by re-doing men’s staple for women however; now power dressing is no more restricted to a three piece pant suit or a structured jacket, its more about a feeling than a revolution of changing a women’s perspective.
Our modern day women knows how to embrace her feminism with utmost confidence, and thus the evolvement in power dressing also persuades her to take over the world- whether in a structured suit or a deconstructed skirt and a blouse.
So here are 5 choices of dresses that’s every bit oozes confidence and how! (With links)
- Blazer Dress With A Cape
Buy here : Green Blazer Cape Dress
- Maxi Dress with a high slit Buy here : Maroon High Slit Maxi Dress
- Puff sleeves Jumpsuit
Buy here : Puff-Sleeved Jumpsuit4. Tailored Pant & Blazer
Buy here : High Rise Trouser For Women & Gathered Sleeves Blazer
Women’s Day is everyday but today its just a little more special, So, don’t forget to embrace and celebrate your self a little extra today!!
