5 Easy Ways to Reuse And Restyle Wedding Lehenga

Want to make the right use of your expensive wedding ensemble? Read on to re-style and re-use the outfit for different occasions

When it comes to picking the wedding ensemble, brides don’t leave any stone unturned in making the right choice. However, looking like a vision on your D-day also comes with a price which is quite a lot. But while making the right choice and setting the budget is one thing, what to do with the lehenga once the wedding is over? Most of the brides think that the only time they could repeat their wedding ensemble that cost an arm and leg would be at their sibling’s wedding but with the changing trends and re-styling ideas, one can do optimum utilization of their wedding ensemble.

Here’s listing 5 ways to re-style your wedding ensemble

Lehenga With a Statement Blouse:



For a heavily embellished lehenga, pick a statement blouse in a solid color that complements the lehenga’s main colour. This will help to balance out the lehenga’s intricate details and prevent the overall look from becoming too overstated. If your lehenga is in a solid colour, you can choose a statement blouse with bolder patterns or embellishments. The key is to balance out the entire look without going overboard for the guest look, however, still looking stylish. Lehenga with a Body Suit



To style a traditional lehenga with intricate embroidery or embellishments, pair it with a sleek and minimalist black bodysuit. This will create a balanced contrast between the ornate lehenga and the understated bodysuit. A black bodysuit with a more contemporary lehenga with bold colors or patterns would look the best. This will add visual interest without overwhelming the overall look. Bridal Blouse with Saree:



Another great way to re-use your wedding ensemble is by pairing the embellished blouse with a saree thereby, also maintaining a harmonious balance between the two. For a heavily embellished blouse, opt for a saree that is made from a lightweight fabric, such as chiffon, georgette, or crepe. This will help to balance out the visual weight of the blouse and create a more streamlined silhouette. However, for a solid blouse in heavy fabric such as velvet or brocade, choose a more substantial fabric like silk or brocade, this will help to create a balanced look. Just ensure that out of the two pieces, only one of them can be overpowering. Bridal Blouse with a Skirt:



When pairing a bridal blouse with a skirt, it’s essential to strike a balance between the two pieces to maintain an elegant and harmonious ensemble. For a heavily embellished blouse, pair it with a simpler skirt to avoid an overwhelming look. Opt for a solid-colored skirt in a neutral hue, such as black, white, or ivory, this will allow the blouse to take center stage without creating a visually jarring contrast. If your blouse is relatively simple, you can choose a skirt with more intricate details, such as embroidery, beading, or lace. However, ensure that the skirt’s embellishments complement the style of your blouse rather than competing with it. Lehenga With White Shirt



Pairing a lehenga with a white shirt is a stylish and versatile combination that can be adapted to various occasions and personal preferences. A traditional lehenga with intricate embroidery or embellishments pairs well with a crisp white shirt, while a more contemporary lehenga with bold colors or patterns can be paired with a white shirt with subtle details. To complete the look you can also accessories it with kundan necklaces in the hues of the lehenga.Hope this helped. Follow us for more fashion-related content.

