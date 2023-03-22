Home

5 Fashion Hacks To Look Rich And Expensive on a Budget

Anybody can look richie rich coming out of a luxurious car with branded clothes but looking all classy and expensive without burning a hole in your pocket is not everyone's cup of tea! Find out how you can do the same under a budget!

Don’t we all aspire to look fancy and bougie at the same, but contrary to the popular belief that it costs a million bucks to look rich and expensive, class come from the state of mind and not your financial status. 5 easy tips to look classy and expensive both without blowing your money.

Invest in gold-tone jewellery: Even if you don’t have the bank balance for real gold jewellery, gold-tone accessorises would just work about fine. Gold tones can literally transform your look, they add little details to your outfit that make you look more put-together and elevate the entire ensemble. You can easily find gold accessories and they are also very affordable! Make sure to keep them simple and subtle instead of stacking too many pieces together as that can look shabby and cluttered. Buy timeless/staple pieces: Invest in wardrobe staples like a high quality white button down, LBD, a blazer, denims or neutrals that can be reused and re-worn multiple times. Not only are these styles that you can never go wrong with but by interchanging and pairing them in several ways, they can give you various outfits options that can in turn save your money, ensuring you look polished on a budget. Structured items: From your bag to your outfit, everything should be structured. Structured items look more polished and professional so they instantly look a lot more stylish. Instead of eradicating you slouchy cross bodies or oversized t-shirts all together, make one hero piece in your outfit that is structured. Wear the right colour: While bright colour are more fun and bold ,when trying to look expensive and classy, make sure to add neutrals in your wardrobe, these pieces are versatile so you can create different looks in a budget and they look more clean, polished and omit a luxurious vibe. Some neutral shades to consider are beige, off-white, camel, apricot and chai. Other colours to consider for looking rich are black, grey, olive and wine. Invest in your grooming: This is the most over-used and over shared yet the most important tip on the internet. Ladies, grooming tells a lot about your class than anything else. I always say this that – it is in the small little details, style is found and in this case, even class. A fresh manicured nails to well-groomed eyebrows, these are small yet very important details that people notice about you. Make sure to focus on such details and you are all set to ooze the bougie vibe.

Hope these tips help you! Happy styling! 🙂

