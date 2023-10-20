Home

5 Fashion Trends That Were All Big And Bold This LFWXFDCI 2023

The five day fashion fiesta just concluded and here are top trends that were dominating on the runway of Lakme Fashion Week with FDCI 2023

Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was a star-studded event that hosted an array of designers coming together and showcasing their collection and talent. From resort wear, and modern bridal wear to experimental menswear there were many trends spotted on the runway.

Fashion finally took over the cities of Paris, Milan, and New York to the national capital of India – Delhi. The recently concluded 5-day fiesta showcased itsy-bitsy shorts, sheen-core to bold colours many designs and silhouettes on the runway but if there was one common trend that was dominant on the runway it was sustainability. Besides making a statement and showcasing the modern age styles, designers have also ensured to keep nature in mind for their new collection.

Here’s listing 5 trends that were dominant on the runway of LFWXFDCI 2023

1. Sheercore:

Sheer fabrics were a major trend at Lakmé Fashion Week, adding a touch of delicacy and sensuality to the runway. Designers used sheer fabrics in a variety of ways, from layering them over other garments to creating stand-alone pieces. The result was a look that was both ethereal and alluring. This trend added a touch of tease thereby also maintaining an air of sophistication.

2. Bold Colours:



A riot of colors burst forth on the runway, reflecting the vibrant energy of Indian fashion. From fiery reds to electrifying blues, designers embraced audacious hues to create a visual spectacle.

3. Glitz and Glam:



From evening gowns to shimmery coord sets and embellished lehengas, this season of LFW was all about ‘go big or go home”. The shimmer and sparkle designs ensured to steal all the spotlight as if they were made with an initiative of giving a star moment to the one wearing it.

4. Blooming Florals:



Floral prints have always been a popular choice for designers at Lakmé Fashion Week, and this year was no exception. From delicate floral patterns to bold and oversized blooms, there was a floral print for everyone on the runway. Right from the bridal collection of Anju Modi to the resort wear collection of Guapa, floral work, and embroidery was common print and pattern featured by the designers.

5. Fusion Wear:



Blending both traditional Indian elements with contemporary silhouettes and styling, fusion wear silhouettes were dominant on the runway. This versatile and creative approach to fashion allows one to express individuality and cultural heritage while staying on-trend. Fusion wear silhouettes also ensure to bring about the narratives of comfort and style in one piece.

