Home

Lifestyle

5 Hacks That Can Make Wedding Styling Easy

5 Hacks That Can Make Wedding Styling Easy

Want to know some wedding styling ideas that can make your life easy? Here's listing some tips for everyone attending a wedding.

From ensuring the guests are happy with the food to making sure that you don’t trip in your high heels and heavy gown, there is already a lot of stress for the brides and bridesmaids. To take away some stress from this chaotic time, we have curated some easy styling hacks that are cost and time effective.

Keep your mang tika glued: Moving maang tika can be really annoying and ruin your entire look. Lucky for you, we have a hack for this too! Take your eyelash glue and apply it on your forehead and the inside of the maang tika and voila! Your maang tika is all glued in place now. Heavy and Chunky Earrings: Heavy and chunky earring is definitely pleasing to the eyes but when it comes to the ear, they can get quite taxing. To wear those beautiful accessories that complete your outfit, there is an easy tip for you. Simply apply a numbing cream or ear lobe sticker on your lobes and now you can comfortably wear those life-sized earrings for extended hours. Shoe bites: Who doesn’t like to be on a shopping spree? Most of us splurge a hefty amount on fancy things like footwear, especially during weddings. And after finally buying the footwear we have been eyeing for a long, it usually ends up in a pestering shoe bite. But don’t fret, because we have a hack for this too. Take a foot care sticker bandage and simply apply it on places that are concealed. Now you can shake a leg or two with utmost comfort. Falling dupatta, loose-fitted blouse: The rush of the wedding can sometimes leave no time for you to get your outfits tailored. Falling dupattas, ill-fitted blouses, etc could be some common fashion faux pas during the event. But worry not, because we have fashion tapes for the rescue. A transparent fashion tape can keep your dupatta all secured without making the alteration seem chaotic. Colour before the wedding: Experimenting with colours right before the wedding can go massively wrong if it doesn’t go well with your undertone. Instead of playing this gamble, trying fake colour hair extensions is better. It can be cost-effective and also wouldn’t damage your hair.

I hope this article helped you! Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES