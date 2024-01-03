Home

5 Poo-Inspired Styles That Are Making a Comeback in 2024 For Sure… Hallelujah!

Still crushing on Poo's fashion statement? Check out her styles that have made a chic comeback in 2024.

If Kareena Kapoor’s “Poo” and her famous “Kon hai vo jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha” has been your inner voice then you are at the right place! As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes its 22nd year, it’s time we celebrate the legacy of Poo. From daring to be different to keeping Karwa Chauth for her self-proclaimed boyfriend, K3G was way ahead of its time. It was a wholesome package of drama, tears, and happiness but also, more. The staple grandeur and opulence in Karan Johar’s film were not just limited to the cinematic experience but also exuded some fashion statements of “Poo” that are still relevant in pop culture.

Whether it was her short leather skirt, her iconic red crop top and pants or her fur stole, there are an array of fashion statements by Poo that still has Gen-Z taking notes.

Here’s listing timeless fashion statements to channel your inner Poo and rock your style with confidence – hallelujah to that!

1. Leather Skirt: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a reminder to ditch the boring black leather skirt and instead channel your inner Poo and step into a world of glitz with a shiny faux leather skirt that screams “Chandni Chowk Chic”.



2. Floral Choker



Remember Poo’s iconic floral choker? This statement piece can add edge to the outfit in a jiffy and you can find them in multiple colour options and sizes.

3. Bell Bottom



The bootcut trend has been the rage for quite some time. We saw Poo embracing this trend in 2001 and it hasn’t budged from fashion goals throne for 22 years. Gen-Z continues to follow this trend. And let’s not forget those side slits – pure Poo brilliance!

4. Fur Stole Accessorizing is crucial for truly completing an outfit and bringing out your unique style. Embrace your inner diva by adding a plush, fuzzy scarf to your look, reminiscent of the one popularized by Poo. This accessory isn’t just about warmth; it’s a statement of fashion and luxury. Choose a scarf that either complements or is contrasting to your outfit to make it stand out. Being ‘extra’ in your fashion choices is a way to celebrate and express your individuality, just like Poo.

5. Co-ord Sets:

In the world of Poo, there was no such thing as “too much” and her co-ord sets were a witness to it. Forget matchy-matchy, Poo’s had mix-and-mix magic! Her vibrant co-ords, like printed skirts tangoing with bold blouses or playful crop tops twirling with palazzo pants, have made a chic comeback and how.

If you are also inspired by Poo’s fashion statements then be ready to wear those clashing prints, rock those daring hues, and let your style shout, honey! Poo’s fashion is just not outfits, they’re an anthem. So go forth and conquer and show the world what a little Poo-inspired magic can do!

