Home

Lifestyle

5 Times Disha Parmar Gave Maternity Fashion Goals In Her Exquisite Ensembles

5 Times Disha Parmar Gave Maternity Fashion Goals In Her Exquisite Ensembles

Looking outfit inspiration for maternity fashion? Take cues from the charming Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar, who became a household name by playing the role of Priya in Bade Ache Lagte Hai Star is soon to be a mother. She is known for her promising roles and captivating screen presence. Ever since the star appeared on Big Boss, people have been mesmerized by her beauty, elegance, and grace. But besides her striking performance, skills, and undeniable charm, she has always fashionably inspired people with her distinctive style. Whether it was her wedding outfits that had all the hearts of to-be brides or her real-life glam avatars, to now her maternity fashion – Disha’s style has always been top-notch.

Trending Now

Stepping into motherhood made no difference in Disha Parmar’s impeccable style. Setting new standards in pregnancy fashion, we have curated a list of Disha’s maternity outfit that is goals for all moms-to-be!

You may like to read

Parrot Green Anarkali:



Disha’s was spotted wearing a vibrant green Anarkali, during an event. The flowing silhouette of Anarkali exuded all grace and elegance thereby, embracing her growing bump. The parrot green hue of the Anarkali added the right touch of vibrance and joy to compliment the glowing mom-to-be. This ensemble is a fusion of comfortable and stylish and would be a great choice of attire for moms-to-be! Easy Breezy Dress: Striking the right balance of fashion and comfort, this easy breezy outfit of Disha whiffs major Barbiecore vibes. Pairing it with white hoop earrings that compliment the print of her dress, this summery dress looks airy, comfortable, and oh-so-adorable! Not just moms-to-be but anyone looking for laid-back stylish outfits can take inspiration from Disha’s pink dress. Orange Bodycon Dress: In a post, Disha took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself in an orange bodycon dress. We love how Disha is embracing her baby bump and her thickening waist hasn’t stopped her from opting for body-hugging silhouettes. This orange dress screams summer and compliments the mom-to-be beautifully. Stripped Maxi Dress:



Posting a bunch of pictures with her beau, Disha is bursting with maternity fashion rulebook myths one at a time. She is seen donning a horizontal maxi dress, paired with a denim jacket and cute pair of slippers. The blue and white striped maxi dress makes her look breathtaking as she also embraces her no-make-up look. Babymoon Bikini: Making a chic case of inspiration for all the moms-to-be, Disha wore a red ruffle bikini as she sits by the pool for her babymoon. This sleeveless, ruffle detailing bikini looks ravishing on her as she does always.

Which look of Disha Parmar you like the most?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES