5 Trends At Paris Fashion Week That Will Be All Over This Season

From biker fashion to everything oversized, these were the trends that were dominant at the Paris Fashion Week runway

The most prestigious and influential fashion event in the world just happened and like always had all the fashion enthusiasts taking notes. The one-week-long fashion parade incorporated an array of styles starting from vibrant hues and biker looks to a diverse tapestry of fashion spotted at the runway.

From sartorial themes to a mesmerizing canvas of ingenuity and forward-thinking, designers unveiled a host of bewitching trends for the upcoming season. Established brands like Chanel and Dior to emerging designers like Ottolinger and Vaquera were among the many designers who featured their collections on one week-long PFW runway.

Here’s a listing of some of the captivating trends that were predominant at the Paris Fashion Week runway and that you must amalgamate into your wardrobe.

Oversized Everything:



We have seen oversized silhouettes already taking the world of fashion by storm and the manifestation of the same was also witnessed on the PFW runway.

From Chanels’s oversized skirts and dresses to Saint Laurent’s elegant oversized shoulder wraps and Miu Miu’s cool and bulky layering, designers are celebrating inclusivity and sustainability with these clothes to cocoon in silhouettes Sheer Elegance:



Valentino, Chanel Dior, and Saint Laurent showcased the ethereal allure of sheer fabrics. This trend of hinting skin show while also maintaining an air of sophistication ensured to be celebrated by all the high-end designers. From sheer tops, and bodysuits to dresses and cover-up skirts, sheer trends were seen in all possible silhouette Biker Fashion: Incorporating a tough and edgy aesthetic, Paris Fashion Week featured an array of biker fashion trends. From moto boots, biker jackets, leather corsets, and dresses, PFW saw designers embracing leather core fashion in full swing. Alexander McQueen, Junya Watanabe, Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Saint Laurent were the main designers who featured biker fashion at PFW 2023. Each brand put its own unique spin on the trend, but they all agreed that biker fashion is here to stay. Daring Cut-Outs:



Adding a touch of sexiness to any basic ensemble, cut-out designs, and patterns were also dominant on the runway. Valentino, Mônot, and other designers like Givenchy, Balmain, and Saint Laurent featured daring cutouts at PFW 2023. Some of the key daring cutout trends that emerged from PFW 2023 were: Waist cutouts – from small peek-a-boo cutouts to large cutouts that revealed the entire midriff, Hip cut-out-from small slits to large cutouts that revealed the entire hip. Chest Cutouts were another popular daring cutout trend at PFW 2023. Designers showcased chest cutouts in a variety of styles, from small peek-a-boo cutouts to large cutouts that revealed the entire cleavage. Smocking Details:

Gathered embroidery that creates a decorative pattern on fabric. This feminine and whimsical was being featured by designers like Erdem, Simone Rocha, Roísín Pierce, Ester Manas, and A.P.C. From smocking necklines, and smocking hem to smocking details all over, this trend was all big and bold on the PFW runway 2023.Hope this helped. Follow us for more fashion-related content.

