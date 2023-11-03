Home

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Look Slimmer and More Elevated in A Saree

5 Ways to Look Slimmer and More Elevated in A Saree

Want to rock your 6 yard for the next party? Follow these tips to look elevated and slimmer in a saree

A saree is one of the most elegant and graceful piece of ensemble that a woman owns. The 6-yard is just not a piece of apparel but a feeling, a vibe. It represents culture, heritage, and tradition and exudes femininity in the truest form.

Trending Now

Whether you are going to a festival or a party, this no-brainer piece can make you the centre of attention. While there are an array of reasons to wear a saree, it is also true that pulling off his 6-yard is no cakewalk. From tucking in the infinite pleats that can make you look bulky to the palu that keeps falling, ensuring that you look effortlessly elegant while wearing this complicated piece can be a little tricky. But fret not because we are here to help.

You may like to read

Here’s a listing 5 ways to look slimmer and more elevated in a saree.

Shape wear over Petticoat can enhance your curves.

It is time to bid adieu to the bulky petticoats and say hello to shape wears. From giving support to your thighs, side and tummy and enhancing your curves with a seamless look to the ease of simply slipping it in over going through the complicated draping technique of a petticoat, shapewear can enhance your look with multi-folds. Broad or V-neckline over narrow blouse design

When rooting for an elevated and slimmer look, always pay consideration to the design of your blouse. A Broad or V neckline helps in creating a longer and liner silhouette as with the exposed neck and shoulders, it can move the eye downwards eventually making you look slimmer. A broader neckline can also help to balance out the proportions of the body, especially for women with larger busts. By exposing more of the neck and chest, it can help to create a more streamlined and elongated look. Flowy Fabrics Over stiffer Fabrics

Flowy fabrics are generally better for sarees than stiffer fabrics. This is because flowy fabrics drape better and create a more flattering silhouette. Stiffer fabrics, on the other hand, can make the wearer look bulky and can be uncomfortable to wear. Fabric such as georgette, chiffon, rayon or lycra are lightweight and hug the body at the right places over fabric such as silk, raw cotton etc. Thinner border over broad borders

A thinner border over a broad one can change the appearance altogether. A thinner border can give the illusion of a smaller bust frame. The contrast between the thinner border and the broader fabric will draw all the focus inward which in turn makes the bust look smaller. However, a thinner border saree can even be worn by women with a smaller bust but they just need to consider the proportion of their body frame in contrast. Heels

This is a no-brainer tip, adding a pair of heels can instantly elevate your look and make you look slimmer and taller. Choosing the colour of heels similar to the colour of your saree or wearing a transparent open-toe heel can also give the illusion of looking taller and leaner.

Hope this helped. Follow us for more fashion-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.