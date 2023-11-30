Home

5 Winter Makeup Trends That You Cannot Miss

Besides snuggling inside the blanket and having a cup of hot chocolate every other day, there are many other perks of the winter season. Not only can you experiment with your looks with layering and styling the entire look differently but you can also hop to new makeup trends without worrying that it will start dripping the next minute.

From the aesthetically pleasing latte makeup to the famous metallic eye looks, there are many makeup trends that you must try this winter season to stay updated with trends.

Here’s listing some makeup trends that are worth trying this season

Latte Makeup:



Latte Makeup is also known as monochromatic makeup that uses brown and soft bronze shades all over the face. The look is achieved by using a bronzer, blush, and eyeshadow in shades of brown, tan, and gold. This trend caught hold after Hailey Bieber popularised it. Recently, Alia Bhatt was also seen embracing this trendy makeup look, The latte makeup trend is perfect for those who want a natural, effortless look and works best with people who have a warm or olive undertone. Chrome Eyes: Winter season is the time to let your eyes do all the talking with metallic eyes radiance. The shimmery shades whether in cool or warm tones add a touch of elegance and glamour to your ensemble. Metallic eyeshadows exude a festive spirit, particularly during the holiday season, making them an ideal choice for special occasions. Gothic Lips:

Gothic lips or vamp lips are in vogue, they are dark, pigmented bold lips that almost give a gothic vibe. Darke hues like brown, wine, and plump are in trend The idea is to keep the entire makeup clean and nude thereby, by letting your lips take centre stage. Highlighters:

Highlighters are a must-have for the season ahead. They add a touch of illuminating radiance to the face and give a dewy look. Whether you prefer a subtle shimmer or a bolder statement, these tinted highlighters are perfect for any occasion. Step into the spotlight and let your natural beauty shine with an otherworldly allure. Natural Brows:

Ditch the overly defined, sculpted brows of yesteryear and welcome the captivating allure of natural, fuller brows that are commanding attention this winter season. Embrace natural brows that exude fullness, and dimension, adding a touch of drama thereby, also making your eyes look wide.

