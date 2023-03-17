Home

8 Easy And Effective Style Tips to Look Slim And Tall

Green tea might not make you instantly slim but with these styling tips, you can definitely look leaner and taller instantly! How? Let's find out.

Style Tips: All body types are beautiful and unique! But, wanting to look short and bulky, said no women ever!

While we are not here to promote looking slimmer or taller nor are we telling you to go through gyms or crash diets, all we are saying is that certain tweaks in your outfit can make you look slender and slimmer

From the patterns on your outfit, the length, the cuts, and hairstyle to your footwear – everything in your outfit can change your look and even if looking slim is not your goal, certain fashion tips can highlight your best feature and improve your style.

Vertical stripes: A vertically striped shirt or pants is a great way of playing with the vision. It gives an illusion to the eye of moving from tip to toe, rather than horizontally which in turn makes you look taller and slimmer. Monochromatic look: Column colour, monochrome or tonal dressing, is the best way to pull off an elongated outfit. Using a single colour from top to bottom is another cheat code of playing with your vision for making you look tall and slim since there is no distraction for the eye, the vision goes in a linear view. High–rise bottoms: One can never go wrong with high-waisted bottoms as it brings the focus on the thinnest part of the waist making your torso look slim and legs elongated because of the added length. Cinching the waist: Adding a belt to define your waist can really give a visual cue to focus on the thinnest part of your body and also make your legs look longer, in turn making you appear slim and tall. Opt for a thin belt instead of a wide belt, otherwise, the proportion could totally go wrong and instead it would make your mid-section look bulkier. Flares: Flared jeans are a visual magic to make you look taller and slimmer, with the flare being so wide, it makes your waist look thinner in comparison and as the flares hit the ground, the visual totally gets directly to the floor making your legs look elongated. Right pair of footwear: Whether it is a pointed toe over a square one or nude shoes or heels which is a close colour to your skin tone, these pair of heels can play an optical illusion of making you look tall. V-necks: Another trendy design to opt for is v neck neckline, now this design creates an appearance of height and trims down a larger frame, making you look slimmer. People with double chins and fat on shoulders and busts must try this game-changing fashion hack. Tucking In: Another easy way to appear slimmer is by tucking in your waist and defining your waist, it also looks more put-together and stylish.

Try these tips and highlight your best features. Happy Styling!

