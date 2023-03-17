Home

Lifestyle

Alanna Panday Says ‘I Do’ to White Lehenga at Her Traditional Wedding, Honours Groom’s Culture – Pics

Alanna Panday Says ‘I Do’ to White Lehenga at Her Traditional Wedding, Honours Groom’s Culture – Pics

Alanna Panday got married last evening at a dreamy wedding in Mumbai. The bride ditched traditional red and wore a white chikankari lehenga by Designer, Manish Malhotra.

Alanna Pandey Says 'I Do' to White Lehenga at Her Traditional Wedding, Honours Groom's Culture - Pics

Ananya Panday’s cousin sister, Alanna Panday got hitched last evening at a beautiful and dreamy wedding in Mumbai. Alanna married her long time partner in a grand ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple choose to mix two traditions by opting for white wedding and followed all the Indian customs. Alanna ditched red and followed a non-traditional route and wore a gorgeous white chikankari lehenga set. Keep scrolling to read more details about her wedding look.

For her D-Day, Alanna wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga in shades of white and ivory which became the highlight of the occasion. The attire features a blouse, a lehenga skirt, a dupatta, and a veil. While the choli features plunging neckline with intricate chikankari embroidery, sequin embellishments, a fitted bust. Alanna styled the wedding look with an embroidered net dhupatta with matching chiffon veli placed on her head.

You may like to read

Alanna Panday Looks Mesmerizing in White Manish Malhotra lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

To accessorize the wedding lehenga, Alanna opted for a diamond choker piece, matching earrings and a mang tika. To round of her look, Alanna chose centre-parted open waves styled with curls F nude lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, minimal eye shadow, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, darkened brows, and a hint of highlighter to complete the glam picks.

While, Alanna looks mesmerizing in all-white, Ivor complemented his wife in a simple ivory sherwani, dupatta, matching saafa, a sleek watch, and a gold turban ornament. Ananya Panday dropped inside videos from the wedding ceremonies. Take a look:

What do you guys think their White wedding theme? Tell us in the comments below

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.