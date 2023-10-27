Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Buy Men’s Denims From Levi’s, Pepe Jeans Under Rs 2,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Elevate your casual game with with the perfect pair of denim and get up to 60 per cent off on premium brands including Levi's and Pepe jeans.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Biggest Sale of the year is now live with blockbuster offers on men’s denim. Men’s denim jeans are timeless fashion as it effortlessly combine style and versatility and have rugged durability with classic design. Top brands like Levi’s and Pepe Jeans have launched their most exclusive prices on jeans with up to flat 60 per cent off and an additional 10 per cent off on SBI credit and debit cards. Made from sturdy denim fabric they offer both comfort and unique style. Their enduring popularity is proof of their timeless appeal. Steal the deal now!

Buy the new Levi’s Men 511 Mid Rise Slim Fit Jeans featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. These denim jeans have added stretch for all day comfort, becoming a great alternative for skinny jeans.

It is slim fit from hip to ankle and slim leg and sits below waist.

Levi’s jeans are made up of 99 per cent cotton and 1 percent elastane.

Get up to 58 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Levi’s Men 511 Mid Rise Slim Fit Jeans at a discounted price of Rs 1,212.

Buy the new Pepe Jeans Men’s Slim Jeans featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It is made up of 73 per cent cotton, 25 per cent spun poly and 2 per cent of elastane.

This jeans is slim fit with mid rise.

Pepe slim jeans are now available in various sizes.

Get up to flat 73 per cent off on these jeans.

Buy the new Pepe Jeans Men’s Slim Jeans at an exclusive price of Rs 1,009.

Buy the new Levi’s Men 512 Mid Rise Slim Tapered Jeans featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This jeans is a perfect example of skinny and tapered, a go to for every occassion.

It is made up of 85.5 per cent of cotton, 13.5 per cent of polyster and 1 per cent of elastane.

It is slim fit from hip to ankle with leg, it provides the right amount of stretch for all-day comfort.

Get up to flat 55 per cent off on this jeans.

Buy the new Levi’s Men 512 Mid Rise Slim Tapered Jeans at a special price of Rs 1,440.

Buy the new Pepe Jeans Men’s Holborne Regular Fit Mid Waist Straight Leg Jeans featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This mid rise holborne fit jeans is super comfy with its cotton based material.

It is a regular fit with mid rise, pair it with any t shirt for a supercool look.

It is made up of 68 per cent cotton, 30 per cent poly, 2 per cent elastane.

Get up to flat 53 per cent off on this jeans.

Buy the new Pepe Jeans Men’s Holborne Regular Fit Mid Waist Straight Leg Jeans at a discounted price of Rs 1,679.

