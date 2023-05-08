Home

Ananya Panday Just Carried a ‘Baalti Bag’ And It’s Worth Buckets of Money

Ananya Panday’s golden bucket style bag is getting all the attention from the netizens. Know the actual price of this purse.

Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai. The diva was seen adorning a hot pink Barbie outfit with a unique golden bucket-style bag. Ananya’s look is going viral on social media and receiving a lot of trolling. Apparently, Ananya Panday’s bucket-style bag is getting all the attention but for the wrong reasons. Well, we also got you the bomb price of this tiny bag! Keep scrolling to check the details.

Talking about Ananya Panday’s look, she was seen wearing a pink Barbie-inspired outfit paired with matching heels. For glam picks, Ananya went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip-shade, sharp contour and glowing skin. Ananya completed her look with tiny golden bucket-style bag. Netizens were quick to react to Ananya’s bag as one user wrote, ‘Why is she carrying balti’, another one commented, ‘Baalti lekr kidhar ja rhi h’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday’s ‘Baalti’ Bag Cost a Bomb!

Ananya Panday’s bag is from the shelves of Brand, Judith Leiber Couture Bags. This particular design is called ‘Khloe’s Pot of Gold’ and it costs approximately Rs 4,90,000 approx. (UD-5995). Besides this quirky bag, Ananya completed her barbicore outfit with sunnies and a chunky bracelet.

Ananya Panday’s Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in “Liger” with actor Vijay Deverakonda. Unfortunately, the film was a huge box office failure. Meanwhile, Ananya will soon be seen in “Dream Girl 2” alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime thriller movie in her kitty.

