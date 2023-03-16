Home

Lifestyle

Ananya Panday's gorgeous pastel saree from Alanna Panday's wedding is every bridesmaid dream outfit.

Actress, Ananya Panday is all set for her cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding. The diva shared another dreamy look for her fans in gorgeous Manish Malhotra creation. One glance, and you will know that Ananya’s outfit is every bridesmaid’s dream look. Keep scrolling to know more about her attire and steal tips from Ananya Panday to style the look

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous video of herself in desi attire. For the occasion, The diva was seen adorning stunning pastel blue saree from the shelves of ace fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. Ananya teamed her saree with an ivory bikini-style blouse with a plunging neckline. For accessories, she chose pearl necklace, few bangles and a small white Bindi. Ananya kept her hairdo simple, open wavy tresses and subtle makeup was good-to-go for the sister of the bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday shared a video in which she is seen in the beautiful Manish Malhotra chiffon saree that she is wearing for Alanna Panday’s wedding. The diva is seen striking several poses, and in her caption, she wrote, “Ladki waale taiyaar hai! @alannapanday @ivor.”

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Ananya dropped her mesmerizing look from the wedding. Suhana Khan dropped heart-eyed and fire emojis, and commented, “Oh myyyyy.” Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey also dropped heart and fire emojis on Ananya’s post.

