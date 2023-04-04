Home

Lifestyle

Bloom In Florals This Spring – Floral Dresses Haul Ft. Berrylush

Bloom In Florals This Spring – Floral Dresses Haul Ft. Berrylush

Some trends are never out of style and floral outfits are one of them. The ethereal motifs can instantly gives you cute girl aesthetic and exude all the positivity and radiance. Here's some of our favourite floral dresses pick

With summer being all on our head, its time to get the seasonal floral out in the front of your wardrobe. This trend is always in the fashion but summer is probably the best time to flaunt it. Adding the right touch of elegance and radiance, floral outfit is a cute girl aesthetic that can literally dazzle us thereby, making us feel positive and ravishing just at one glance.

The embodiments of ethereal aesthetic is all the rage and we have spotted many people embracing it all over the social media. So its was tough not talking about it.

You may like to read

Here’s listing down a our favourite picks of floral prints below :

1. Floral Fuchsia and white puff sleeves dress :

The first outfit is a beautiful combination of fuchsia and white, a great color scheme for summers. The dress comes in A line silhouette which is perfect for most of the body types, especially pear shaped, A line and hourglass. With a sweetheart neckline, this outfit can also be worn has an off-shoulder dress. The puff and short sleeve also gives a nice frame to the outfit and balance out the entire look.

2. Navy Blue Floral Crepe Maxi Dress :



If you are someone who has floral obsession than this outfit is for you. The breath taking outfit looks nothing less than summoning a whole garden on your dress. Coming with a V neck line, this dress would look perfect if you want to take away the focus from your shoulders and chest area. The combination of blue and yellow floral motifs makes a very beautiful color contrast and the silhouette helps in giving a great definition to the waist.

3. Black Floral Layered Georgette Mini Dress :

Another beautiful floral dress is this one. With ruffles and beautiful floral motifs, this outfit looks extremely very pretty. What makes this outfit even more appealing is the double layered ruffle and length till the thighs.

4. Red Floral Puff Sleeves Dress :



One thing about red color is that you can never go wrong with it plus on the top of it the floral motifs are cheery on the cake. This high rise red dress has a comfortable fit and fabric that is perfect for summers

So these were some our favourite pick, do try them and let us which one did you like the most. Happy Styling 🙂

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.