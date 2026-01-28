Home

Bored of boring clothes? THIS new collection is here to bring out your inner ‘Magarmach’

If your wardrobe is starting to feel dull and predictable, it may be time for a splash of something new. Fashion today is no longer about blending in; it’s about standing out, having fun, and lettin

If your wardrobe is starting to feel dull and predictable, it may be time for a splash of something new. Fashion today is no longer about blending in; it’s about standing out, having fun, and letting your personality shine. That’s exactly what the latest couture line, ‘OCEAN’, promises to do.

Founded by designer Riddhima Jindal, MAPAGO is known for bold, playful and individualistic fashion. Since its launch in 2020, the brand has focused on making clothes that are expressive, quirky and confidence-boosting. The new OCEAN collection takes inspiration from the movement, depth and emotion of the sea.

The works of OCEAN are intended to flow just as the waves and appear strong and natural. The silhouettes are cosy and intense, hence suitable for the people who barely wish to make a fashion statement but rather prefer to make their talk quiet but noticeable.

“The ocean represents constant movement and emotional depth. With this collection, I wanted to translate those feelings into garments that feel fluid, strong, and intuitive—pieces that move with the wearer and reflect her inner world,” says Riddhima Jindal, founder and creative director of MAPAGO.

Whether you’re dressing for a day out, a party, or simply want something different in your closet, this collection adds that fresh energy your style may be missing.

Motto: Be a Magarmach

The brand mantra says it best: “In a pool of fish, be a Magarmach.” The brand does not think that fashion is supposed to be mundane. The brand also sells women’s wear, as well as menswear, in the form of pop colours, fusion wear, statement cuts and quirky cuts, effectively catering to individuals who like to experiment with their fashion. All the clothes are designed to suit those who want to be noticed, remembered, and admired for their fearless approach to fashion.

More Than Fashion, It’s an Attitude

The brand is not merely about clothes; it is about confidence. The brand will motivate individuals to not obey the rules anymore, but follow their mood. “We want to bring out your inner individual silliness and quirkiness – to look and feel confident, empowered, sexy, and most importantly, a twice-looker. Clothes and fashion aren’t serious business. We take life too seriously anyway – why not have fun with our clothes at least? Who says you need to look a certain way? Wear whatever you want, be whoever you want. The world is your samundar.” That philosophy can be seen in all designs, audacious and twittering and full of character.

Meet Riddhima Jindal

Riddhima Jindal is a NIFT New Delhi graduate with over 10 years of experience across women’s wear, couture, prêt, and concept-driven designs. Her work blends creativity with comfort, ensuring every piece feels as good as it looks. With OCEAN, she once again proves that fashion can be expressive, emotional, and fun at the same time.

