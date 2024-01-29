Home

Lifestyle

Cottage Core To Dark Academia: 5 TikTok Fashion Trends That Will Rule 2024

Want to be ahead of your fashion game? Amalgamate these TikTok Fashion trends in your wardrobe and keep your best fashion foot forward.

In the world of the digital era, social media platforms have not only changed the way we consume media but it has also become a pioneer in setting fashion trends. The sudden rise in the industry of fashion influencers and content creators because of social media has influenced the way people dress up and also persuaded them to buy their sartorial fashion picks in fact, making certain fashion pieces trending. Social media platform provides a platform for influencers, fashion enthusiasts, designers and other professionals to put specific styles in the spotlight, which the audience is ultimately propelled to buy and wear. Here’s a listing 5 fashion trends that are all over TitTok and will be dominant in 2024

Cottage Core This trend is a fine blend of minimalism with vintage fashion. The evolution of this trend was seen post-COVID-19. Cottage-Core is all about embracing the clothing departure of a fast-paced lifestyle to a more intentional approach to dressing every day. The aesthetic of cottage core embraces whimsical romance with a pinch of practicality. Think bodice, flowy dresses, floral patterns, and soft, muted colours that offer an escape to a simpler, more serene lifestyle.

Dark Academia

Another trend that’s all over TitTok is Dark Academia. This trend is inspired by the fall and Halloween seasons and is all about embracing the darker hues of the palette and the coldness of the winter season. With a focus on classic literature and a scholarly vibe, this trend embraces styles like tweed blazers, turtlenecks, and plaid skirts, creating a look that’s both intellectual and chic.

E-BOY/E-GIRL Fashion:

E-girl and E-boy fashion has emerged out of the digital sphere and can be considered the gothic cousin of soft boy style, but definitely a step above emo. Characterized by a mix of punk, goth, and anime influences, these looks include plaid skirts, striped long-sleeves under graphic tees, and chunky boots.

Bright Colours and Bold Prints

Gen Z fashion trends are all about embracing bright colours and bold patterns. The new age group is no longer afraid of going out and loud. Bold and bright colours like neon pink or neon green are all over TikTok. Zebra stripes or abstract prints, these trends encourage individuals to embrace their most vibrant selves and make a statement.

Layering:

Layering has become an art form, with TikTokers experimenting with different textures and silhouettes to create unique and personalized looks. This trend allows for flexibility and creativity, as well as adapting to changing climates.

