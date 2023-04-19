Home

Lifestyle

Cute & Affordable Summer Dresses Haul Ft. Myntra

Cute & Affordable Summer Dresses Haul Ft. Myntra

Looking for summer dress options that can make you look cute and vibrant? Here's your guide.

Cute summer outfits that can boost your mood and brighten up the aesthetic with their blazing vibrant colours are what we root for this season. From flowy silhouettes, and floral prints to high-slit dresses, summer fashion is always light-hearted and fresh.

The right fabric for summer can be linen or cotton which is famously known for its lightweight texture, designed to be worn when the temperature rolls in. While lights and pastels colour would be everywhere this season, a trendy colour can give an instant refresh to your rather blah summers. Here’s listing some of our favourite summer dresses pick from Myntra:

You may like to read

Maroon Floral Tiered Dress with Ruffle Detail by La Zorie: For the first pick, we have chosen is a red coloured floral dress that speaks cuteness at its best. With tie-up and ruffle details, this summer dress comes in a flare flounce hem in georgette fabric. The sleeves also exude a certain style with cuffed detailing and a belt to cinch the waist. This fit is perfect for a brunch outfit. To style this look, you can also pair it with white sneakers or boho flats and a cute shoulder bag to combine it all.

Price: Rs 989 Black Tulip Wrap Dress with Volume Sleeves by Athena: A black dress is a staple that every girl needs in her wardrobe and you can never go wrong with it. Just to amp up your basic LBD, we have chosen a puff-sleeved black solid wrap dress that exudes the boss vibes and how! This look is perfect for formal wear, a classy outfit for a party, and it strikes the right balance of hotness and sophistication. This dress can be paired with nude or black heels or a coloured heel for some pop.

Price: Rs 719 Women’s Black & Blue Floral Print Tie-Front Chiffon Dress by H&M: Speaking cute in many different languages, this dress is airy and gently flared. It comes with a v-neck line which makes it a perfect fit for curvy body types. The sleeves feature cuff detailing and concealed zip on one side. The fabric is 100% polyester and its short length makes it even cuter. It is a perfect outfit for brunch and a girl’s day out.

Price: Rs 1999 Women Stylish Black Embellished Dress by Tokyo Talkies: A tailored embellished dress to get all the eyes on you. This dress has a cut around the waist area which is an added appeal. Coming in an alluring pattern, this dress has a chrome finish with an ombre colour of purple and black making it distinctive and a perfect fit for party wear. This dress can be teamed up with basic black heels to let the focus stay on the dress.

Price: Rs 531

Hope these ideas helped! Follow this space for more fashion-related videos.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.