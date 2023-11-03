Home

Diwali 2023: 3 Celebrity-Approved Fusion Wears To Steal The Limelight This Festival

Want to shine like a star this Diwali? Take cues from Bollywood diva for indo-western Diwali looks to make you steal all the limelight.

Diwali is all about eating good food and dressing to the nines and since the festival is just around the corner, it’s time to amp up your fashion game and steal all the limelight. If you’re looking for some remarkable Diwali outfits that will make heads turn, you’re in the right place.

We have curated a list of Bollywood-inspired Diwali Outfits. Bollywood celebrities always set trends with their stunning fashion choices, and we’ve got five fabulous outfit ideas that will make you shine like a star. From traditional elegance to contemporary chic, we’ve got you covered with a range of options.

Get ready to dazzle this Diwali with these Bollywood-inspired outfits that are sure to make you the center of attention!

1. Tara Sutaria:



Besides Tara’s remarkable work and her contribution to the film industry, Tara is also known for her impeccable choice of fashion. Her off-duty looks are as good as her on-screen looks and we are totally a fan. Tara’s style leans more towards a clean and minimalistic aesthetic with a lot of details that adds the right amount of oomph factor to the ensemble. Recently Tara wore a beautiful Tarun Tahillani ensemble that spoke grandeur and opulence to all bits. Inspired by the opulence of Egyptian architecture, art, and artistry, the outfit featured a draped skirt in lace, paired with a complementing sculpted corset and flanked by a handcrafted long jacket. This ensemble was from TT’s latest collection “For Eternity”. Which is an amalgamation of craftsmanship and innovation. The golden ensemble was screaming festival and would make the perfect attire for Diwali. If you are also planning to ditch the traditional route and go for something fusion and trendy then this should be your pick.

2. Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan’s love for traditional outfits is known to all. However, she has also made some swoon-worthy appearances in fusion wear. One such ensemble that made heads turn was Sara’s fusion floral outfit. The attire features red palazzos pants with a printed cape and a floral work blouse. She went easy with her accessories with minimal floral earrings and a ring thereby, letting the outfit take center stage. Floral prints look ethereal and incorporate the right vibe for the festive spirit and red hues sit perfectly well with the occasion. This outfit is for the girls trying to embrace a hatke touch this Diwali. It is also easy to get similar options and re-create this look on a budget.

3. Harnaaz Sandhu:



Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is known for beauty, talent, and intelligence but besides all this, Harnaaz is also a trendsetter and is widely seen for her alluring choice of fashion. Harnaaz Sandhu’s black embellished crop top and pleated skirt with a cape sounds like a stunning outfit for Diwali. The black color adds a touch of elegance, while the embellishments give it a festive sparkle. The combination of the crop top and pleated skirt creates a chic and stylish look. And the cape adds a touch of drama and sophistication. You’ll definitely make a statement and turn heads with this ensemble. Take inspiration from Harnaaz Sandhu and rock your Diwali celebration in style.

Do let us know which look you liked the most. Happy Diwali 🙂

