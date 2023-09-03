Home

Fashion Face Off: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Suhana Khan Battle It Out At The Launch

Fashioninsta and bollywood diva, kareena kapoor, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan unite for the launch of Tira Beauty. Who do you think stole the spotlight?

It was a star-studded evening in Mumbai on Thursday for the launch of the beauty brand Tira. The brand unveiled new faces for them which included the three gorgeous ladies – Kareena kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shahrukh Khan’s sweetheart Suhana Khan coming together for the launch.

The three Bollywood beauties ensured to set the launch on fire with their super sexy outfit making us wonder who looked better.

Who wore what?

Dressed to kill, all three ladies ensured to put their best fashion foot forward with their oh-so-stunning outfits.

Kareena Kapoor



Bebo ensured to grab the entire spotlight with her super sexy black strapless gown. She completed her look with black kohl-rimmed eyes, hues of nudish-pink on her lips and cheeks, and loads of mascara. For the accessories, she went with a statement necklace, and for her tresses, she kept it fun and classy with beach waves.

Kiara Advani



Kiara took an experimental route this time. She went with a teal ensemble which made heads turn. The satin coord set featured silk fabric which spoke all bits of elegance and also incorporated statement sleeves. For her hair, she went for a sleek bun that added that extra touch of elegance to her overall look. The teal hue perfectly complimented her complexion and she nailed the outfit with her impeccable style. She didn’t add any accessories as her outfit was enough to make a statement. For her makeup, she went with a natural dewy look, well-prepped skin, a thin layer of foundation, loads of highlighter, and pinkish nude gloss on her lips with a flush of colour on her cheeks to add some dimension to her face.

Suhana Khan



Creating a fashion moment, Shahrukh’s little girl, Suhana wore an elegant and bold red tube dress. The bold and vibrant red colour perfectly accentuated her beauty. The body-hugging red dress flawlessly flattered her figure and made her look stunning. Suhana exuded confidence and grace, leaving everyone in awe of her impeccable sense of style. Her fashion choices are proof that she is definitely a fashion icon to watch out for.

Who won the fashion battle?

While all three beauties looked stunning and glamorous in their own way, Fans have also showered their love through comments and told us whose look they liked the most.

While one person wrote: that “Kareena is the OG stunner and other look supporting actors”, another one has said that “Kareena actually looks stunning for her age.”

Meanwhile, we loved the looks of all three actors and can’t pick one. You let us know whose look you liked the most.

