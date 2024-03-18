Fashion Face-Off: Tamannaah Bhatia to Disha Patani, Which B-Town Diva Made Red-Hot Statement in Satin Slip Dress?

Home

It’s fascinating to observe how fashion trends within the Bollywood industry. The colour red in satin dresses has been most popular among B-town actresses. Red has always been a powerful and attention-grabbing colour, making it a perfect choice for a bold fashion statement. The adoption of red dresses by these B-town beauties acknowledges the fact that red is a timeless colour that exudes elegance and glamour. So, in this article, we have shared our favourite A-listers who are embracing the colour red when it comes to their stunning satin slip dresses. Continue scrolling and select your favourite!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaha Bhatia was clicked last night, hand-in-hand with his boyfriend Vijay Varma. The actress stunned in a classy satin slip dress, making us fall in love with the beauty of the colour red like never before. The Lust Stories 2 effortlessly exuded a romantic vibe with matching pump heels. Opting for subtle yet glamorous eye makeup, she enhanced her features with subtle eyeshadow, beaming highlighter, glossy lips, blushed cheeks and defined contour. She elegantly styled her hair in side-parted open waves, perfectly complementing her overall look.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani certainly knows how to ace every colour. But when it comes to red, she beats all the B-Town divas. Recently, The Yodha actress made a classy appearance in a crimson red satin gown which wrapped around her figure in a way only a custom garment can. The highlight of her dress was behind as it was backless until her waist. Disha wore it with dainty earrings and a bracelet matching with sparkling high heels on her feet. High bun, rosy cheeks and glossy lips sealed her look for the night.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been dropping fashion bombs- one day at a time. Well, the actress made the internet gasping for air in a red satin slip dress. For a photoshoot, Ananya looked like a red-hot diva in a spaghetti strap dress, featuring a body-draping silhouette that accentuated her curvaceous body perfectly. Ananya opted to not wear any accessories and let the dress steal the show. The Student of The Year 2 actress added romantic vibes to the ensemble with subtle makeup and a side-parted wavy hairdo.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta and her fashion ventures are always bright, bold and beautiful. While we did some old digging and found out, Esha’s red hot choice for her date night. The diva looked sizzling in a strappy form-fiiting satin midi dress. Esha proved that a flattering red dress is the perfect date night dress even on days other than Valentine’s Day. The Jannat 3 actress paired her look with plain black Jimmy Choo heels and a minimal chic makeup to top it all off.

