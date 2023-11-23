Home

Fashion Frenzy: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday And Others Turn Heads At The Screening Of Farrey

From Salman Khan to Kiara Advani, these star made heads turn with their impeccable style at the Farrey screening yesterday in Mumbai. Who do you think was best dressed?

Bollywood newcomer Alizeh Agnihotri, niece of superstar Salman Khan, is set to grace the silver screen with her debut film Farrey, hitting theaters on November 24th. In anticipation of the film’s release, a special screening was held in Mumbai, where a galaxy of stars, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday, turned heads with their dazzling fashion statements.

Celebrities Who Graced Their Presence At Farrey screening Salman Khan looks effortlessly charming in casuals

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan exuded effortless charm in a casual yet stylish ensemble at the screening of Farrey. Adorning a classic black T-shirt and jeans, the actor radiated charisma as he graciously posed for the cameras. Salman’s recent box office success with Tiger 3 further cemented his position as a reigning Bollywood icon. You may like to read Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring in one shoulder dress Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who also shares the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, turned the temperature soaring at the screening of Farrey with her captivating elegance. Encased in a stunning orange dress, the actress exuded an aura of effortless glamour. Completing her look with towering nude heels and cascading tresses, Katrina epitomized sophistication and grace.

Gauri Khan Looks Like A Vision In Yellow Blazer



Fashionista and interior designer Gauri Khan also graced the screening of Farrey with her impeccable style. Gauri layered a yellow colour blazer over a bandeau black top with high-waisted black trousers. Her presence added a touch of glamour to the star-studded event, though her husband Shah Rukh Khan was noticeably absent.

Kiara Advani was spotted in a laid-back ensemble that looked effortlessly chic.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani opted for a laid-back yet stylish ensemble at the screening of Farrey. She donned an oversized Balenciaga top, complementing it with rugged denim jeans and elegant heels. Adding a touch of personal flair, Kiara accessorized with chic kadhas.

Sonam Kapoor mastered the art of layering with her print-on-print ensemble

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja maintained her reputation for sartorial excellence at the screening of Farrey. She captivated the audience with her impeccable sense of style, sporting a striking black and brown printed dress complemented by a pair of boots. Sonam’s sleek high ponytail added a touch of sophistication to her overall look, leaving onlookers mesmerized by her undeniable elegance.

Ananya Pandey embraces the beauty of lilac in her striking ensemble





Bollywood’s rising star Ananya Panday embraced a soft and feminine aesthetic at the Farrey screening, captivating onlookers with her ethereal elegance. Clad in a delicate lilac dress complemented by a matching blazer, the actress exuded an aura of effortless grace. Completing her ensemble with a chic white bag, Ananya effortlessly embodied the epitome of refined style. Alizeh Agnihotri makes a statement in black with her distinctive coord set

Alizeh Agnihotri, the debutante actress, and niece of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, exuded elegance and sophistication as she graced the screening of her debut film, Farrey, in an all-black ensemble. Her striking attire, a mesmerizing combination of timeless black hues, perfectly complemented her graceful demeanor, leaving a lasting impression on the onlookers.

