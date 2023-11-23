By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Fashion Frenzy: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday And Others Turn Heads At The Screening Of Farrey
From Salman Khan to Kiara Advani, these star made heads turn with their impeccable style at the Farrey screening yesterday in Mumbai. Who do you think was best dressed?
Bollywood newcomer Alizeh Agnihotri, niece of superstar Salman Khan, is set to grace the silver screen with her debut film Farrey, hitting theaters on November 24th. In anticipation of the film’s release, a special screening was held in Mumbai, where a galaxy of stars, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday, turned heads with their dazzling fashion statements.
Trending Now
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who also shares the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, turned the temperature soaring at the screening of Farrey with her captivating elegance. Encased in a stunning orange dress, the actress exuded an aura of effortless glamour. Completing her look with towering nude heels and cascading tresses, Katrina epitomized sophistication and grace.
Fashionista and interior designer Gauri Khan also graced the screening of Farrey with her impeccable style. Gauri layered a yellow colour blazer over a bandeau black top with high-waisted black trousers. Her presence added a touch of glamour to the star-studded event, though her husband Shah Rukh Khan was noticeably absent.
Sonam Kapoor mastered the art of layering with her print-on-print ensemble
Bollywood’s rising star Ananya Panday embraced a soft and feminine aesthetic at the Farrey screening, captivating onlookers with her ethereal elegance. Clad in a delicate lilac dress complemented by a matching blazer, the actress exuded an aura of effortless grace. Completing her ensemble with a chic white bag, Ananya effortlessly embodied the epitome of refined style.
Alizeh Agnihotri makes a statement in black with her distinctive coord set
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.