Home

Lifestyle

Fashion Tips! 5 Easy Ways of Styling One Wide-Leg Jeans

Fashion Tips! 5 Easy Ways of Styling One Wide-Leg Jeans

From the runway, shopping stores to street style, wide leg jeans can be seen everywhere! Additionally, it makes you look tall and slim. So here's how to style it.

With skinny jeans being officially out of the fashion, it’s time to make space for roomier and wide-leg jeans! Do you know wide-leg jeans were a vibe in the 1970s and they are again a force of nature? This trend is all the rage so we thought of using it for styling 5 different looks.

Also Read: Tips to Know Your Body Type And How to Style Yourself Accordingly

Casual look: From being at the airport or going grocery shopping, casually dressing up can be your go-to look. Simply take an oversized t-shirt and tuck in one half of the t-shirt under the wide-leg jeans, this ensures to not divide your body in half and also makes you look a tad bit more stylish. To add a little chic twist, simply tie a knot to your oversized t-shirt and you are good to go! Party look: For a party look, pair your wide-leg jeans with a crop top or a corset, the same outfit can become a little formal if you just layer a blazer over it. With a staple white shirt: One can never go wrong with a white shirt and a pair of denim, the only thing is that now your denims has wide silhouettes in the bottom. This classic look can be dressed up or down, depending on how you style it. For a professional sophisticated look, simply tuck in only one side of your shirt and leave out the other half. It’s effortless and classic. The other way to turn this outfit from a day-to-night look is by wearing a bralette or corset under it and layer your white shirt as a cover-up over it. With an off-shoulder top: Contrary to the voluminous wide silhouettes at the bottom, an off-shoulder blouse that shows some skin works very well with the jeans. It looks more aesthetically pleasing and well-balanced. With a Kurti: To add a little touch of Indianness to your outfit, pair your wide-leg trouser with a knee-length kurti. A chikankari kurti would work best with some oxidised jewelry pieces.

Do try these tips and let us know which one is your favorite look. Happy Styling! 🙂

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.