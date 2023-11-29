Home

Fashion’s Finest Hour at Filmfare OTT Awards: Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, Check Who Wore What

Bollywood diva had all the fashion enthusiasts taking notes last night at the Filmfare OTT awards. Check out who wore what!

The 4th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards was held recently in Mumbai, bringing together the brightest stars of the OTT industry to celebrate the best in storytelling and production. This star-studded affair is an unmissable opportunity to honour the exceptional talents who have captivated audiences with their groundbreaking work in the OTT space.

It was an evening brimming with stars, a celebration of outstanding OTT talent. As the celebrities made their entrance on the red carpet, their fashion choices were a sight to behold, leaving fans in awe and serving as a source of style inspiration. The glamour of this event was consistent with its reputation.

From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor, there were many A-lister celebrities who graced their presence at the event. Check out who wore what

Alia Bhatt makes a serious diva case in a black ensemble



Dressed in an elegant black dress, Alia Bhatt radiated the essence of a diva. Her outfit of the night was marked by a dramatic thigh-high slit and a shawl-like cape, while her makeup remained understated and refined. The dress complimented her figure beautifully. Adding to her ensemble, she chose simple yet bold earrings and a chic bracelet. Her achievements for the night included not only captivating onlookers with her impeccable style but also taking home the best actor award.

Sonam Kapoor oozes princess vibes



The style icon was spotted in a blue off-shoulder dress, exuding a majestic charm. She styled her hair in a centre part, enhancing her royal demeanour, and completed her look with thigh-high leather boots with heels. She chose to wear elegant black opera gloves and opted for a subtle makeup look, though her smoky eyes were a standout feature, capturing the essence of her style with perfection.

Dia Mirza looks ethereal in a floral ensemble



Dia Mirza captured attention on the red carpet in her botanical-themed gown. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline, and she completed her ensemble with a high ponytail and bold statement earrings. Her radiant complexion was as luminous as ever, sported with dark kohl-rimmed eyes and a vibrant shade of pink on her lips.

Konkona Sen looks at all bits of royal and regal



She radiated elegance and composure in her black and white gown. Her appearance was captivating on the red carpet, accented with coordinating drop earrings to complete her ensemble. She dazzled onlookers with her one-shoulder dress, scoring a perfect ten in fashion appeal.

Shruti Hasan sets the temperature soaring in a figure-flattering ensemble



Shruti Hasan’s allure and presence were perfectly showcased in what she wore. She wore a golden chrome shoulder-baring corset top with a black skirt that beautifully accentuated her figure. She enhanced her outfit with striking gold hoop earrings, making a bold statement. Her hairstyle featured a neat centre parting.

Whose look did you like the most?

