Home

Lifestyle

From 9 to 5: Creating a Capsule Wardrobe for Work

From 9 to 5: Creating a Capsule Wardrobe for Work

Want to have any of stylish options for your work wardrobe? Amalgamate these wardrobe staple and be ready to seize your day with style.

In the realm of professional attire, the concept of a capsule wardrobe can be a game-changer. The idea of streamlining your closet with essential, versatile pieces can bring a sense of ease and style to your workwear routine. From 9 to 5, it’s about curating a collection that effortlessly transitions between boardroom meetings and casual Fridays.

Trending Now

Solid Shirt



The backbone of office attire. Crisp whites, muted blues, and classic blacks form the canvas upon which your professional look is built. Their versatility seamlessly pairs with different styles and layers, adapting to the demands of a dynamic work setting.

You may like to read

Drop-Shoulder Shirt

Enter the drop-shoulder shirt, a subtle yet impactful twist on the traditional button-down. Its relaxed silhouette exudes contemporary chic while maintaining an air of professionalism. The slight deviation from the standard cut adds a touch of sophistication, making it a statement piece without overpowering the overall ensemble.

Co-ord Set

For those seeking coordination and convenience without compromising on style, the co-ord set reigns supreme. This matching duo effortlessly merges fashion and functionality. The beauty lies in its simplicity – a cohesive outfit that demands minimal effort yet exudes maximum elegance. A co-ord set can be mixed and matched with other pieces, providing endless combinations for your work wardrobe.

Couch Sleep Blazer

An underrated gem that blurs the lines between comfort and formality. Its relaxed structure exudes comfort akin to loungewear while retaining the polished look of a blazer. A versatile piece that seamlessly transitions from virtual meetings to impromptu coffee runs, it’s a modern interpretation of professional attire.

Wide Leg Jeans

Paired immaculately with wide-leg pants, the epitome of sophistication and comfort, the ensemble takes on a contemporary yet timeless appeal. The wide-leg silhouette offers freedom of movement without compromising on style. Its versatility makes it a perfect match for any top, allowing for diverse combinations and looks.

In creating a capsule wardrobe for the workplace, the emphasis is on versatility, comfort, and style. Solid shirts, drop-shoulder shirts, co-ord sets, couch sleep blazers, and wide-leg pants are the foundational pieces that epitomize this philosophy. By integrating these elements thoughtfully, one can curate a wardrobe that effortlessly mirrors professionalism without sacrificing personal flair.

(Inputs by: Roshan S Bisht, Promoter – Cape and Cloth & Co-Founder, Asort)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.