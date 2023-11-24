Home

GQ Event Red Carpet: Alia Bhatt To Karan Johar, The Best Dressed List

GQ red carpet was a star-studded event, find out who dressed the best.

Recently, Mumbai dazzled with the presence of Bollywood’s finest actors at the GQ Man of the Year event. The city’s glitterati, including the likes of Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Karan Johar, brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. Dive in to find out who topped the best-dressed list.

Alia Bhatt wow-ed us in wine



Alia Bhatt, a fashion icon in her own right, made a dazzling appearance at the GQ red carpet event, captivating the audience with her sartorial brilliance. She was a vision in a wine-coloured waistcoat-inspired dress, accentuated by shimmering silver details and a daringly deep neckline. To complete her ensemble, she opted for Mary Jane’s chunky loafers and her signature trend lob haircut, exuding an aura of effortless elegance. Her presence undoubtedly demanded attention, making her the star of the evening.

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in white



At the GQ Men of the Year event, Ayushmann Khurrana captivated onlookers with his ensemble. He sported a cream shirt that boasted a detailed, decorative pattern on a fabric that gleamed with a subtle lustre because of the fine silk blend. He paired it with a white blazer that featured a textured, patterned design that showcased a harmonious and opulent touch to his attire. The smooth lapels of the blazer offered a sleek contrast to the ornate material, while his classic black trousers provided a crisply tailored look. His outfit was a masterful display of refined elegance, exuding a harmonious balance of tradition and modernism.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked sharped



Aditya Roy Kapur made a fashionable statement at the GQ event with his stylish and contemporary ensemble. His black suit was a departure from the conventional, featuring a high collar and a front zipper that set a bold tone. The suit’s texture hints at a luxurious fabric, adding an element of opulence. Breaking the monotony of black on black ensemble, a red pocket square offered a vibrant contrast and instantly added a splash of colour. Sharp piping along the suit’s edges highlights its sleek design, showcasing Kapur’s polished appearance.

Shahid Kapoor embodied royalty in a luxe white suit



Shahid Kapoor truly stood out at the GQ Men of the Year event with his unique and gutsy fashion sense. He sported an off-white suit that was snug in all the right places, highlighting his fit frame. Instead of pairing it with the usual shirt, he went for an open jacket look that gave off a cool, confident vibe. The suit itself was neat with a double-breasted front, adding a touch of contemporary class. Kapoor’s choice to mix up traditional formal wear with a bold twist really made his outfit memorable.

Mouni Roy dazzled in a shimmery dress



Mouni Roy’s attire for the GQ event was the epitome of glamour and elegance. She was clad in a full-sleeve, high-necked evening gown adorned with detailed beadwork and embroidery, giving it a rich and textured look. The gown’s metallic shade was a perfect match for her complexion, and the high slit up the leg added a sexy touch, nicely balancing the covered-up top. Her gown seemed custom-fitted, highlighting her figure gracefully. to complete her look, she chose simple strappy heels that complemented the dress’s sophistication.

Karan Johar made a vogue appearance at GQ

Karan Johar is known for his bold fashion statements, and this outfit for the GQ event is no exception. He wore a striking oversized green double-breasted coat, which immediately drew attention due to its vibrant colour and substantial silhouette. He teamed his coat with a classic black outfit. He accessorized his look with large black sunglasses, a staple in his fashion repertoire, adding an extra layer of glamour and mystery. Karan’s outfit choice, with its mix of classic style and daring colour, perfectly captures his flamboyant and confident personal style.

